Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard: Courting Is Gross! We DATED, Like Normal People!

Maybe they're gunning for their own spinoff, or maybe they just think it's time that the public knew the whole truth.

Whatever the case, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are opening up about the reality of life in the Duggar, and fans are loving every second of it.

As for Jim Bob ... well, he's probably not such a fan -- but clearly Jill and Derick aren't too concerned about what he thinks.

What started as a feud between Derick and Jim Bob has developed into an ideological schism that threatens to tear the Counting On clan in two.

The beef started over money, but now it's all about beliefs.

In short, Jill and Derick don't see the need to abide by all the outdated rules and customs set forth by her parents.

There was a time when the idea of Jill drinking alcohol would have been unimaginable.'

Now, she's sipping cocktails in public and posting the pics on social media in direct defiance of her parents' rules.

But the part of Jill's rebellion that probably stings Jim Bob the most is the revelation of family secrets.

Jill and Derick have been posting YouTube videos in which they field questions from fans, and we've learned a great deal about the inner-workings of the Duggar family in recent weeks.

And this isn't the Counting On, heavily-edited version of life inside the Duggar clan.

This is the real deal, straight from the mouth of the first Duggar woman who was forced to endure the nightmarish custom of "courtship" in front of a national TV audience.

If you've been following the family for very long, then you're probably familiar with the Duggar courtship rules.

In their latest video, Jill and Derick comfirmed that the courtship rules are a pain -- but they also claimed they're more flexible than they seem.

“One thing we might do differently is to call it a courtship just because it has, you know, a certain archaic feel to it,” Derick said in response to a fan's question.

“Not that everything old is bad, but it just evokes these ideas of strange things.”

Jill added there were "some misconceptions about our courtship," as a result of the way it was portrayed on TV.

"It was definitely a little bit more played up for the show, and all that, so things maybe weren't as weird as they seemed," she said.

She went on to insist that most of the rules she and Derick followed were of their own choosing.

"We did set our own standards and rules. Agreed-upon rules," she said.

"We were encouraged by our parents, by my parents to make rules for ourselves that we came up with on our own."

'We waited to hold hands until we got engaged, but that wasn't, like, a rule,' Derick chimed in.

"We could have held hands before that, we just didn't. And that actually might be something that I might have done differently," he added.

"I was 25 when we got engaged, I don't know why I wasn't holding your hand already. I could have just grabbed your hand."

Derick has admitted to dating other women before meeting Jill, but it's unclear if he went as far as ... hand-holding.

Jill pushed back against her husband's claim that he could have held her hand without parental permission, saying:

"No, you would have had to clear it with my dad... Yes, I think he would have made you clear it with him."

Well, she might sip the occasional margarita these days.

But it's important to remember that Jill is still very much Jim Bob'd daughter.