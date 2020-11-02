Jessa and Anna Duggar: Pregnant at the Same Time?!

Experts predict that there might be a national baby boom in 2021 due to the amount of sheltering in place Americans have been forced to engage in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, nothing much would change for the Duggar clan, as their baby boom has been going on for years, and there's no end in sight.

Last week, we reported on rumors that Jessa Duggar is secretly pregnant with twins.

This was based on nothing more than the fact that Jessa's daughter posed with two dolls in an Instragram photo, and fans who obsessively dissect that sort of thing jumped to the conclusion that she was dropping hints.

It's possible they're right, but at the time, their case was severely lacking in the evidence department.

Of course, when you're talking about Duggar women, it's always safe to bet that one or more of them are pregnant, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by the fact that new evidence suggests Jessa might actually be hiding a baby bump.

Not only that, it seems there's reason to believe that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, is expecting her seventh child.

Check out the photographic "proof," and decide for yourself:

The backstory to this pic is that Jess and Anna both worked to raise money for a life-savng heart surgery for the young girl in the center, Esther Faith Bateo.

Yes, for as much as we roast them, it's important to bear in mind that the Duggars occasionally do very good things.

Jessa and Anna finally got to meet Esther this week, but fans were more focused on the women's midsections than on their humanitarian work.

“It was wonderful to finally meet Esther Faith this evening! Thanks to the kindness of many people (including many of you!), Esther was able to come to the U.S. for a life-saving heart surgery!!" Jessa captioned the pic.

"Praising God for a successful outcome and praying for her continued recovery.”

Obviously, some people applauded the sisters-in-law for their work, but a whole lot of commentators were convinced that both Jessa and Anna are knocked up.

“Looks like Jessa is strategically covering her belly!” one follower wrote.

“Anna as well. Babypocalypse 2.0 coming soon," another added.

“Jessa is definitely sucking in... new pregnancy announcement coming soon!!” a third chimed in.

The Jessa case is bolstered by a different pic (above), in which she and her sisters are seen getting pedicures.

"I spy Jessa attempting to cover her stomach with her arm," one fan commented.

"With a zoom in there does seem to be a bump in the clothing. It could be from sitting but it's kinda high," another remarked.

Once again, fans are really stretching here, but Jessa is a Duggar, and it's been more than a year since she gave birth, so there's a very good chance she's pregnant.

Jess has talked about adopting at some point, but she says she has no concrete plans regarding how many kids she and Ben Seewald intend to sire themselves.

So there's a very good chance that number four is on the way!