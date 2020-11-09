Jersey Shore Fans View Season 4 Promo, Wonder: Where the Eff is Snooki?!?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is getting set to return.

As previously reported, the MTV franchise will premiere two new episodes on Thursday, November 19... although these episodes won't look anything like past episodes.

Why not?

First, because this season will be filmed entirely on an isolated set in Las Vegas, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Second, because this season will NOT feature Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The veteran cast member said way back in December that she was leaving the franchise.

However, it appears as if many Jersey Shore fans did not get the memo (or read The Hollywood Gossip's many stories on the subject.)

In the wake of MTV releasing the very first promotional photo for this upcoming season (above), a number of social media users have taken a close look at the snapshot and wondered:

Hey! Where the eff is Snooki?!?

“Please…. no Angelina!!!!! Bring back Snooki!!!!” pleaded one viewer in response.

“I hate that they kept Angelina over Snooki,” another remarked on Instagram, misunderstanding that Snooki walked away of her own volition.

There was serious drama among the women of Jersey Shore last year, as Snooki, JWoww and Deena took to the stage at Angelina's wedding -- and delivered a seriously mean toast.

They made fun of the bride and embarrassed her a lot and it stirred up quite a bit of drama between the long-time castmates.

Is that what drove Snooki away?

Not necessarily.

"I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," said Snooki several months ago, adding:

"The main reason is really, I'm just like...I just can't do it anymore.

"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore."

We never would have imagined reading these words from Snooki back when we first met her on MTV.

But she has three young children now. She's married. She's more of a glass-of-wine-with-dinner-sometimes person not, as opposed to a 10-shots-before-even-going-out-to-the-bar type of woman.

Times change.

People change.

During an episode earlier this year, Snookii also made it evident that was just SO very much over all the shenanigans.

"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing, and just knowing that it's all in good fun," she explained on air.

"And lately, it's just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it's not about like, team this, team that, and fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member.

"That's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming."

So there you have it.

Sorry, folks.

Willl you still be tuning in for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this fall?

Consider all you have to look forward to here: