Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: Will They Have More Kids?

For Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, it's not a matter of if.

It's purely a matter of when.

The former Little People, Big World stars are already parents to a pair of adorable children: three-year old Ember and one-year old Bode.

They couple has been an open book for years about their marriage, even to the point of writing one book about it and planning another one in the very near future.

But forget their relationship for a moment.

Forget their one-on-one romance.

What about Jerremy and Audrey's immediate family and their plans for it?

Might it one day expand?

Speaking with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 17, Audrey confirmed she and her spouse of six years “absolutely” want to have “more babies” in the future.

Can't exactly say this comes as a surprise, you know?

“We’ve always wanted a big family,” the mother of two gushed with a red heart emoji in response to this question.

And it sure sounds as if Audrey's kids feel the same way.

“She loves it so much," Audrey told fans of how Ember is as an older sister, adding:

"Always wanting to help me with [her sibling], always looking out for him if he’s doing something he’s not supposed to and [she] always wants to play with him. She loves making him laugh."

Audrey and Jeremy, the former in particular, have often been dragged for having a pompous attitude.

They often act like they know best -- and, in Jeremy's case, this can be especially scary because he likes to Tweet dangerous conspiracy theories about the Presidential election.

But you can say what you want about Jeremy's politics.

Or about Audrey exploiting a crisis for profit.

At the end of the day, you can't question the love these parents have for their kids.

There's clearly a close connection there.

Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World in 2018, taking many viewers by surprise at the time.

By major surprise, really.

This is what Jeremy said at the time:

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.

"We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."