Jenelle Evans on Chelsea Houska: Please, Bish Ain't Even on My Level!

Chelsea Houska may be leaving Teen Mom 2.

She may be choosing to leave the life of a reality star behind.

But the veteran MTV personality still can't seem to shake herself free of Jenelle Evans.

Heck, for whatever reason, Chelsea deciding to depart this franchise has only opened her up to more criticism of late from her former foe.

Houska confirmed about one week ago that she would not return for future episodes of Teen Mom 2, announcing that her appearance on the recently-filmed reunion special would her final one on the program.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," the mother of three wrote lastTuesday as a caption to an adorable family photo, adding at the time;

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us."

A couple days later, Evans reacted to this news.

"Good for her," Jenelle told E! News in response to the development, sounding magnanimous about the departure ... until she added:

"I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her."

Oh. Well. Okay then!

Just a couple weeks ago, Evans trashed the way Houska dresses. Totally unprompted.

Last summer, meanwhile, Jenelle seemed pretty darn bitter about Chelsea launching an eyewear line that quickly outsold all of the cosmetics Evans had tried to promote.

There's a lot of bad blood here.

Although it seems mostly one-sided, as evidenced by more of what Jenelle had to say this week about Chelsea.

"Tell us the tea on Chelsea," a follower asked Evans. "You don't seem to like her."

Jenelle immediately took the bait and replied:

"I know her personally and we aren't on the same level. Lol I'm going to sit here just talking sh-t."

A source recently told The Ashley's Reality Roundup the reason behind Chelsea's decision to leave the show was due to her 11-year-old daughter, Aubree.

This seems perfectly reasonable, in our view.

If not downright responible of Houska and her husband.

Evans, of course, doesn't really comprehend the concept of responsibility.

Both Houska and Evans were original cast members of Teen Mom 2, which debuted in 2011.

The latter was given the boot last year, however, after her husband murdered the family dog and child protective services swooped in to temporarily take their kids away.

We're not kiddiing.

Both of those things really happened, which makes it kind of ironic and sad whenever Evans goes ahead and slams... pretty much anyone else.

Concluded Chelsea in her farewell Instagram statement:

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"