Jenelle Evans: I Had to Take Kaiser to the Hospital For Being a Little B--tch!

It must be very difficult for Jenelle Evans when her kids get sick or injured.

On the one hand, she's addicted to attention, and anything that gets prople liking and commenting on her posts can't be all bad.

Unfortunately, the situation doesn't allow her to retreat to the she-shed and down 17 Coronas while basking in the praise.

Because when her kids are sick, Jenelle is forced to actually step up and be a mom -- and there's nothing she hates more than taking responsibility.

The latest of Jenelle's neglected offspring to force her to act like an adult is her son Kaiser.

Last we checked in on this long-suffering 6-year-old, his father, Nathan Griffith, was boasting that David Eason doesn't beat Kaiser anymore, and hasn't done so in several months.

Now, it looks as though the poor boy might have been denied essential medical care, which caused a bad situation to get much, much worse

In a recent Instagram Live session Jenelle revealed that she "laughed” at son Kaiser when he complained of pain in his groin.

She later took him to the hospital for an “infected abscess," and the situation has revealed itself to be rather serious.

“Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes,” she captioned the above photo.

“He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease”

Not surprisingly, many commenters were quick to point the finger at Jenelle for her failure to act quickly.

“How does that happen?” one follower asked.

“By recording him saying he has a headache and laughing at his pain instead of taking him [to] the doctor," another chimed in.

Jenelle actually clapped back at that remark, insisting that she addressed the problem immediately and only posted the video of Kaiser in pain ... for laughs?

“Uhm … no. Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his third antibiotic.”

The problem, of course, is that it's so easy to imagine Jenelle ignoring one of her children when they're in pain that it becomes extraordinarily difficult to believe her version of events.

In case you missed it, Jenelle has been on quite a losing streak on social media lately.

On Sunday, she awkwardly defended David's need to wear a gun on him at all times, even when he's grocery shopping.

Prior to that, she mocked Hunter Biden as a crackhead, despite her own lengthy history of addiction.

And because mocking addicts is apparently her thing these days, Jenelle tweeted a tirade of allegations against an unnamed former co-star who is believed to be Leah Messer.

“I wonder if you’re really going to tell the truth about your addiction. I know too much.Why was I super honest about mine but you weren’t? Curious. #ThinkingOutloud,” Evans tweeted. “#IfTheShoeFits

"If I tweet anything it’s always taken the wrong way,” she later added.

No, they're not taken the wrong way at all. We take Jenelle's tweets as signs of a bored loser attempting wit and failing miserably, which is exactly what they are.