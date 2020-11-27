Jenelle Evans: Heck No! My Kid Won't Wear a Mask!

You may not believe this, but...

... Jenelle Evans is not looking out for the best interest of her young daughter.

Okay, fine. .

Maybe you totally believe it.

Still, the former Teen Mom star is getting blasted by critics this week after doubling down on her anti-mask stance amid the ongoing -- and worsening -- COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in late July, Jenelle saiid she wouldn't cover her face and wouldn't consider the well-being of others while shopping inside Wal-Mart.

Now, after a video surfaced on Jenelle not putting a mask on three-yearr old daughter Ensley, the disgraced ex-MTV personality is back at it again.

"I hear Twitter is trippng about this video?" she wrote on Instagram in response to the backlash over this footage, adding in defiance:

"It's not deleted and she's under 5 so no she's not going to wear a mask."

It seems worth noting at this point that over 260,000 people have died in America from the coronavirus and, just recently for the fiirst time, we hit the 2,000-fatality mark in a single day.

However, Evans went on to share screengrabs of the local newspaper Charlotte Observer ... which had published the North Carolina laws on kids wearing masks.

"If you're a parent and don't understand why this is in place, you should research," she said along with these photos.

It is true that kids tend not to suffer any major symptoms if they get affected by this virus.

And it's also true that kids are less likely than adults to transmit COVID-19 to others.

The thing is, some toddlers across the country have gotten sick from the coronavirus.

And some have died.

So if you can lower the odds of your child growing ill or, God forbid, something worse... why would you not to do?

When all it takes is covering one's face with a mask when indoors and in public?!? It's a very small, easy and, yet important, gesture.

Jenelle, of course, has remained with David Eason even after he (alllegedly) beat her and broke her collarbone.

He stuck with her husband after he shot and kiilled the family dog.

So... it anyone surprised that she isn't taking everry step she can here to keep her daughter and her family safe?

That's how Evans has operated for years now.

This summer, at the height of the first wave of this pandemic, Evans and Eason were slammed on social media for not wearing a required face mask at a North Carolina Walmart -- and for taunting those who did don one.

In a YouTube video, the pair started to mock a female patron as David laughed:

"This lady is just standing in the middle of the freaking road."

"She's gotta put her mask on first," replied Jenelle in a mocking tone, referring to a woman who hadn't yet entered the store.

In August the mother of three also claimed she doesn't want her six-year-old son wearing a mask at school because he'll be breathing in "carbon monoxide."

As schools faced the difficult decision of whether to reopen or not, Jenelle revealed her children go to a charter school that is open year-round.

She said it has given parents the option of online or in-person learning.

Jenelle made it clear back then that she wasn't taking COVID-19 seriously. At all.

"I don't know their systems or what they will do for kids on campus, but I think they are separate, six feet apart from desks, and they have to wear facemasks," Evans said onliine.

"That was one thing we weren't comforable with.

"Kaiser being so little, number one, he won't keep it on all day, but number two, he'll be breathing in carbon monoxide so it's too long a day to be wearing a mask."

Added Eason:

"I don't think the mask is safe for small children to wear all day long."

These people are selfish, dangerous morons.

For the record:

The Center for Disease Control recommends the following...

All people two years of age and older wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.