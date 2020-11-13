Jenelle Evans Bids Good Riddance to Chelsea Houska: See Ya, Liar!

Earlier this week, Chelsea Houska said goodbye to Teen Mom 2.

The original cast member confirmed on Instagram that she really is leaving the MTV franchise after 10 seasons on air.

But while Houska bid a said goodbye to fans... Jenelle Evans is now hear to push her former foe out the door via a very bitter good riddance.

Sharing a photo of herself and her immediate famiily on Tuesday, Houska -- who is pregnant with her fourth child -- explained that, "after much thought and discussion," she and husband Cole DeBoer had decided to exit the show.

"Good for her," Evans told E! News in response on Thursday, sounding magnanimous about the departure ... until she added:

"I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her."

Oh. Okay then.

Just a couple weeks ago, Evans slammed the way Houska dresses.

In September of 2019, meanwhile, Houska launched an eyewear line that immediately outsold any of the cosmetics Jenelle had ever tried to promote.

We documented that development, and the tension it created between the MTV personalities, just as Chelsea's new business was taking off.

Might this help explain Jenelle's disdain for Houska?

Both Houska and Evans were original cast members of Teen Mom 2, which debuted in 2011.

The latter was fired from the program last summer... after husband David Eason shot and killed her family dog and Child Protective Services took her kids away for a month and MTV finally realized they could no longer give this kind of person a platform.

Houska, conversely, has left the series of her own volition.

Fans are still grappling with the news.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us," Houska continued in her statement this week.

"We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

As noted above, Houska has a successful eyewear line to fall back on her fourth child on the way and, in many ways, has simply outgrown Teen Mom 2.

Insiders have also told The Sun that she wants to protect daughter Aubree from the spotlight, now that her oldest is 11 years old.

Concluded Houska:

We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!

Might producers replace Houska with Evans?

We doubt it, but Jenelle did threaten everyone with a television set by telling E! News yesterday that she may very well return to their lives someday.

"I would like my fans to know that I am willing to still share my story if I had the opportunity," she said to this outlet.

Let's hope no network executive anywhere reads this.