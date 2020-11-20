Jenelle Evans Announces Fashion Line: Y'all Wanna Look Like Me and David?!

It's been about 18 months since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2, and her financial situation doesn't appear to ge getting anymore promising.

In fact, Jenelle is desperately scrambling to try and figure out some way to avoid getting a real job.

She's launched several business ventures over the course of the past year, but they've all gone bust almost immediately.

(We're sure Jenelle blames Covid, but really, the problem is that her products are crap, and no one likes her.)

The most infamous of these, of course, was the Jenelle Evans cosmetics line.

Not only did JE Cosmetics fail, it flamed out in spectacular fashion.

Evans has been accused of selling moldy makeup to fans, the result of her inventory having sat around untouched in a storage shed for several years.

After a debacle like that (which might still result in a costly lawsuit), it's tough to imagine that Jenelle would even want to get back into the retail game.

But you really can't overstate the extent to which this woman wants to get rich again without ever putting in a single day at a 9 to 5.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Roundip, Jenelle took to Instagram Live this week to announce that she would be releasing her own clothing line.

But don't expect to be finding any Jenelle-Wear under your Christmas tree.

Based on the way she talked about the project, we think it's safe to say it's in the very, very early planning stages.

“Would you guys like loungewear better or activewear better?” Jenelle asked her few remaining fans.

“If I were to maybe come out with something? What would you guys like better? I need your honest opinion.”'

Jenelle later revealed that the people voted for loungewear, which is fitting.

Evans does a lot of lounging, but she's not someone we would describe as an active person.

"What colors would you guys like? If I came out with some clothes?” she asked.

Jeez, is Jenelle gonna do any work of her own on this project, or just force her fans to make all the decisions?

Of course, this is not Ms. Evans first foray into the world of fashion.

She previously offered t-shirts with Jenelle-isms like "DUDE!" and “dramastic," as well as a sweatshirt that featured her classic “I’m not hungover, I’m just tired, hungry and feel like throwing up."

Sadly, Evans has less of a sense of humor about herself these days, so instead of funny lines from her time on Teen Mom 2, you can expect workout slogans line "no pain, no gain" and "if I stop making TikTok dance videos, the bank is gonna come and take my house."

Hopefully, we won't see any of Jenelle and David's more offensive fashions like Confederate flag t-shirts.

It seems unlikely, but you never know when Jenelle will stop pretending she's not racist and just own the fact that she's an awful human being.

The secret is pretty much out on that, anyway.