Isabel Roloff Quashes Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Disordered Eating

Jacob Roloff's wife Isabel Rock isn't afraid to share with fans, even when it comes to the painful realities of marriage into a complicated family.

Now, she is quashing pregnancy rumors ... and opening up about her past struggles with disordered eating.

On Monday, November 16, Isabel Rock took to Instagram to share a post.

The photo is of her and her handsome husband, Jacob Roloff.

She captioned the pic: "Just thinkin’ about what our babies are gonna look like."

Young, relatively newly married women tweeting about the looks that babies might have are going to stir speculation.

“Y’all this was NOT a pregnancy announcement,” the 24-year-old later clarified in her Instagram Stories.

Isabel then assured her followers: “The internet will be the last to know when I am.”

In another post, Isabel had more to say: "I don’t know who needs to hear this but... you don’t need to be at the same weight you were when you were fourteen."

"For a long time," she reveals, "I have had to remind myself that I was still growing at that age."

Isabel writes that she has had to remind herself "that I was still developing, and I was also starving myself..."

Isabel now correctly affirms: "it’s nothing to strive for now that I am older, happier, and healthier."

"This is recovery from an eating disorder," she acknowledges.

"We give ourselves these unattainable goals," Isabel observes, "and wonder why we are continuously unhappy."

"I remember taking the second photo," Isabel says in reference to this pic, "and thinking that I was fat in it."

"And," she recalls, "I had plans to go on a diet."

"Now I look at it," Isabel states, "and I can see that I was literally wasting away..."

"My body has taken me on 8 mile hikes, my body has held the hands of those I love," Isabel states.

She acknowledges that "my body has given me so, so much."

"And still I spend so much time trying to change her," Isabel marvels, "or wish that she were smaller."

"Here is your reminder as we go into winter, hibernation mode and seasonal depression season," Isabel notes.

(For those of us who enjoy reduced sunlight and cooler weather, it can be easy to forget that some people's good moods literally rely upon sunlight)

"And," Isabel laments, "the little voice in our heads may start telling us that all the extra food we are eating is unnecessary."

"I just wanted to remind whoever needs to hear it, your body is fine exactly as it is, today, right now," Isabel declares.

"You need to eat," she correctly notes. "You can rest."

"Please give yourself all of your unconditional love," Isabel implores her fans and followers. "You are worthy of that."

Disordered eating is pernicious, cruel, and potentially deadly.

It relies upon distorted views of our own bodies, and it is constantly reinforced by toxic aspects of our society.

We applaud Isabel for sharing her story with her fans and followers. If it helps even one person, then she has transformed someone's life for the better.