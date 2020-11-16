Honey Boo Boo Flaunts Weight Loss, Tells Haters She's "Popping"

Alana Thompson appears to be learning from her mother.

But is that really a good thing?

Over the weekend, the 15-year old best known as "Honey Boo Boo" showed off a photo on Instagram that flaunted her recent weight loss.

Throwing up a peace sign as she posed in a Nike T-shirt, black leggings and white sneakers, the teenager wrote the word "pretty" across the snapshot, and included with it a caption that reads:

"you hating but i’m popping regardless . keychainnnn : @lanaeluxe."

Take a look at it yourself here:

Alana has been hyping herself up on Instagram often of late, as she also recently captioned a selfie: "Idk i’d wife me."

We admire the self-confidence, of course. It's important for any teenage girl to believe in herself.

But we can't help but to be a little concerned here.

Thompson's mother, June Shannon, has overtaken her daughter in terms of fame and fortune, using Alana's former beauty pageant career to catapult herself into the spotlight.

Mama June now has her own WEtv spinoff, which initially focused on Shannon's own weight loss... and then, this past season, centered instead of June's very serious drug problem.

She was arrested for possession back in March 2019 and continued to spiral for several months afterward.

At one point, Alana chose to live with her sister instead of her own mother, losing contact with June and causing many fans to grow concerned over her well-being.

It didn't help last summer when Alana pretended to snort cocaine on video.

For those who were unaware, this immediately family initially became a household name on the disturbing reality show Toddlers and Tiaras.

Honey Boo Boo then withdrew from the pageant circut in 2012 in order to focus on school.

Said June to In Touch Weekly at the time, eight years ago:

"We haven't done a pageant for a while, because we're so busy with our show and school and life in general...

"We still have all our pageant friends. We go along and cheer on our other pageant friends."

That was then, though.

Now, June is trying to rebuild her reputation.

She says she's nine months sober and recently spent $55,000 on a makeover.

She recently underwent neck liposuction, getting herself some veneers to fit her teeth that were damaged from her crack addiction.

Why do we mention this in an article about Honey Boo Boo?

Because, like we said above, a teenage girl needs her mother!

At 15 years old, should Alana really be concerned about her figure and/or about becoming someone's wife?

Feels like June needs to step in here and offer some advice.

We hope she's in the proper condition to do so.