Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause: Did They Have an Affair or Not?!?

Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause are no longer Dancing with the Stars.

The professional mover/shaker and the Selling Sunset cast member were eliminated a few weeks ago.

Now, however, fans of the franchise are being forced to ask the following question:

Are Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause grinding between the sheets?

Did the tandem carry on an affair and is that why Savchenko recently announced his split from wife Elena Savchenko?

Samodanova herself started this sumer after telling People Magazine that her trust in the professional dancer has been "irrevocably broken," and due to Savchenko's "ongoing infidelity."

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," she told this publication.

Without naming Stause specifically, Savchenko continued to hit her estranged husband hard:

"Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn.

"Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way.

"My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Wow, huh?

For his part, Savchenko is in full-on denial mode.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he has said in a statement through his rep, adding of his former Dancing with the Stars partner:

"My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split."

Concluded Gleb:

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.

"It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private.

"I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Stause, meanwhile, has also clapped back against this stinging allegation.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” said the Selling Sunset star in response to Savchenko's impending divorce, adding:

"It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

It's true:

In August, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley announced their own divorce... amid chatter that the This Is Us star cheated on his spouse.

Cheryl Burke -- who was eliminated from the ABC reality dancing competition series one week after Savchenko and Stause got cut -- discussed the “elephant in the room” on her Pretty Messed Up podcast with DWTS partner A.J. McLean.

“Just because they dry hump on TV doesn’t mean it’s real,” said Burke.

“This is the whole thing. When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen.

"People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They’re having sex.’ But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?'"

Hard to argue with that logic, isn't it?

Burke, to be clear, has no idea of Savchenko and Stause have taken a trip to Pound Town together or not.

“S--t happens, but I’m not saying anything has happened with them,” she clarified on the podcast.

"I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved."