Gina Kirschenheiter: Bravo Should FIRE that Drunk Braunwyn for Her Own Good!

On this season's dramatic RHOC premiere, Braunwyn Windham-Burke confessed to being an alcoholic.

Now, Gina Kirschenheiter seems to be suggesting that Braunwyn should be ... fired?

To say that Gina and Braunwyn haven't started off this season on the best of terms is an understatement.

After Gina gossiped to everyone that Braunwyn's husband was angling to get her in their next threesome, things were tense.

Now, Gina tells Access Hollywood that Braunwyn and The Real Housewives of Orange County need to part ways.

“I think that Braunwyn is still going through really a lot," Gina observes.

She notes that Braunwyn is very occupied "with this sobriety."

Gina adds that her castmate is overwhelmed in the practical sense "and emotionally."

"And her figuring out her marriage," Gina continues, "and her sexual confusion and stuff like that."

We have to stop her right there, because unless someone's trying to figure out how to fit a round peg into a round hole, it is never appropriate to refer to "sexual confusion."

This is not Gina's first time sounding, at best, insensitive. She needs to work on her tone or other people will work on it for her.

"These are major things to go through," Gina correctly acknowledges.

"And I just don’t know if this is the right venue to go through those things in,” she opines.

Meaning that she wants Braunwyn kicked off of the show ... for her own sake, you see.

“It puts us in a really kind of scary situation," Gina says of herself and her castmates.

"I feel like," she expresses, "it’s hard for us to navigate too as a group."

"But then again," Gina acknowledges of reality television and how it works, "I know that’s interesting.”

After Braunwyn opened up to Gina about her battle with alcoholism, the two blondes made a truce.

However, in October, Gina hinted that the two had once again had a falling out.

Gina sounded excessively judgmental of Braunwyn and her husband Sean Burke's marriage, referring to it being "in crisis" because of their unorthodox living situation.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn recently revealed that she is not currently on speaking terms with any of her castmates.

She of course did not offer full details for why that may be.

Braunwyn did throw particular shade at Kelly Dodd, dismissing her wedding to Rick Leventhal offhand in a spectacular display of well-earned contempt.

At present, Braunwyn and Sean are living in separate houses.

They are not "separated" in the traditional sense, and have found that this independence makes their time together more exciting.

This is is something that their marriage needs, Braunwyn has explained patiently, in order to endure.

Braunwyn has also shared that her sobriety journey has allowed more time for introspection and self-discovery about things like her sexuality.

Because her foray into alcoholism began as a young teenager, she has a lot of catching up to do in terms of searching for her identity and possibly even choosing a label for her sexuality.

Contrary to what Gina suggests, it is entirely possible to film a reality show and also weigh whether "bi" or "pan" rolls off the tongue and which has the more aesthetically pleasing Pride Flag.