Eddie Hassell, Surface and Devious Maids Star, Shot Dead at 30

Eddie Hassell, a veteran actor best known for roles on the NBC program Surface and in the 2010 movie The Kids Are Alright, was killed on Sunday morning in Texas.

He was 30 years old.

According to local police in Grand Prairie, officers responded to a report of an incident yesterday and discovered Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authories have confirmed.

By all accounts, Hassell died as the result of a cracking attempt.

It does not appear as if he was targeted directly, or personally, in the murder. However, details are still coming in regarding what transpired.

The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment.

His representative told the newspaper that Hassell was hit in the abdomen.

Hassell appeared in a multitude of fiilms and television roles, such as Surface, Devious Maids, The Kids Are All Right, Family Weekend and other projects.

Although he had many credits under his belt, Hassell was most arguably known for playing Phil Nance in Surface and Eddie Suarez in Devious Maids.

A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department released a statement to Entertainment Tonight that reads as follows:

"The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered."

Investigators, for their part, are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline at (972) 988-8477.

Shortly after this fatal incident, Hassell's girlfriend shared a number of photos online of the actor.

She also penned an Instagram tribute as a caption to these snapshots:

You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas.

You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it.

Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart.

Along with his Hollywood roles, Hassell was a published author.

In 2009, he released his book "Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life."

According to Hassell's rep, police are still investigating his death.

May Eddie Hassell rest in peace.