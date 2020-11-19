Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle: Let's Lead the RNC Forever!!

Early this month, the American people voted for Joe Biden to be the 46th President.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the Trump crime family is going anywhere.

Donald Trump continues his unprecedented hissy fit about the election results, boosting absurd claims and getting trounced in court.

Americans are looking forward to an end to his unchecked nepotism, noting that President Elect Biden does not have any of his family members in his proposed cabinet or transition team.

Unfortunately, while the end of the Trump occupation of the White House will soon be over, reports say that the family may be embedded in politics for years to come.

See, CNN reports that Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are pushing for more influence over the Republican National Committee.

They are aiming for leadership positions within the Republican Party.

While part of this sounds like the usual Trump grift -- just mouth nonsense to cameras and get paid -- they are apparently unhappy with current GOP leadership.

Obviously, a lot of Republicans in office and within the party power structure find this as chilling as the rest of us do.

However, some GOP thinkers view continuing to embrace the Trumps as a necessary evil.

Why? Because Trump's rabid, frothing-at-the-mouth base loves them, and will view ousting them as a betrayal.

Because of that, letting Don Jr. work within the party and giving his girlfriend a salary -- like the one that she has enjoyed from the Trump campaign since they began dating -- may be what they need.

The rest of us may practically salivate at the thought of how good for America it would be if the Republican base loses enthusiasm and gives in to despair.

But even the part of the party that loathes Trump, however quietly, thinks that he may be the key to all of the harm that they want to continue to do to our great nation.

Even for those of us who don't want to hear from the Trump's again until they are sentenced to prison (fingers crossed) can see good news here.

First of all, infighting within the Republican Party is a likely outcome of this, and a weakened and divided GOP can only mean good things for America.

Second of all, well, having Kimberly waste time and resources for the RNC doesn't sound too bad.

Kimberly's position in the Trump campaign was basically just Trump using other people's money to pay his son's girlfriend.

She and the entire team that she led underperformed at fundraising and scandalized multiple GOP donors with her inappropriate jokes.

Remember, she was ousted from Fox News after being accused of sexual harassment. Fox News was built to be what it is today by multiple sexual predators, so .. geez, how bad was it?

Don Jr. is known for his tastelessness, for only looking smart when he's compared to his brother, and for emulating his father's chinless corruption.

He's not exactly competent, which could mean that his role at the RNC would mean nothing but leeching Republican dollars for the family criminal organization instead of helping to win races.

That said ... the GOP base, at its heart, seems to be built on white nationalism and spite. We cannot guarantee that seeing the Trump name won't lead to some alarming Republican victories in the future.