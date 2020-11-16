Donald Trump Finally Admits: Joe Biden Won the Election!

In his own warped, dangerous and wildly misguided way, Donald Trump has at last conceded the 2020 Presidential Election.

He has admitted that Joe Biden came out on top.

On Sunday morning, over a week since the aforementioned election was called for Biden because he exceeded the 270 electoral votes one needs to be chosen as President, Trump wrote the two words America has been waiting for:

He won.

There was a catch, of course.

The sort of catch that can undermine a democracy and inspire member of Trump's cult to rise up and cause violence on the streets.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump wrote in response to a message from Jesse Waters of Fox News, adding:

"NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

We're exhaused from having to write this, but:

Everything Trump wrote there is a lie. He has no evidence to back up any claims of a rigged election. He is nothing but a mentally-unhinged sore loser.

But still... he won!

Trump did write those words about Joe Biden, which prompted The Donald to trend on Twitter, along with the hashtag #TrumpConceded.

Social media users were pretty psyched to rub Trump's loss in his face and to celebrate, once again, that he'll be leaving office on January 20, 2021.

The Commander-in-Chief, though -- who apparently has nothing better to do amid a growing and deadly pandemic -- spent the day checking his mentions on Twitter and quickly tried to take back his concession.

First, the President made up more nonsense, simply writing, "RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!"

From there, likely noticing that #TrumpConceded was going wild in trending topics, he felt the need to counter this claim directly.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION

For the record, yet again:

There is, literally, nowhere else to go.

As of this writing, the Trump adminstration has filed a total of 20 lawsuits challenging the election - a grand total of one has been successful, and its outcome has no effect whatsoever on the official results.

Trump has now put Rudy Giuliani in charge of his legal efforts... which is sort of another forrm of a concession, if you think about it.

Tragically, no one expects Donald Trump to formally concede and/or agree to any peaceful transfer of power.

You would need to be human first.

Biden, though, has won 306 electoral votes (and, for good measure, has earned a total of seven million more raw votes than Trump) and is going to be the next President of the United States.

So what's next? A lot of people are asking: Can Donald Trump run again in 2024?

Yes, and he very well may threaten to do so just to remain relevant.

However, can Donald Trump still win this election after all of his legal challenges have been exhausted?

Forget all the rambling ridiculousness he posts on Twitter because he needs to raise money to pay off his debt and because he's a narcissist who needs affirmation from his case, there's only one answer to this question:

No.

He absolutely, positively cannot.