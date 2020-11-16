Dillon Passage: Tiger King Star, Husband of Joe Exotic Arrested For DUI

Dillon Passage has made it clear that every day is hard with Joe Exotic behind bars, but some days are clearly harder than others.

Over the weekend, the young Tiger King star was arrested.

23-year-old Dillon Passage was in Texas early on Sunday morning.

He was pulled over and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Tiger King star was taken to the Travis County Jail for booking.

Dillon's claim to fame of course is being the most recent husband of disgraced former zookeeper Joe Exotic.

At 6:35AM as time is reckoned in the Lone Star state, online jail records indicate that he was booked.

Apparently, police pulled him over and administered a sobriety test ... one that Dillon then failed.

Driving while intoxicated is a misdemeanor offense, but that was not the only charge.

Dillon has also been charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport, which is also a misdemeanor.

We're torn between reminding everyone to not get themselves into deeper trouble and reminding ourselves that police reports often contain falsehoods.

Dillon is being held on $3,000 bond.

Earlier, he had been posting to his Instagram Stories showcasing his night out on Saturday. Apparently he had a very good time.

It is difficult to imagine why someone would be going out to party during a pandemic ... but then, drinking and driving doesn't make much sense, either.

Dillon's husband Joe Exotic is ... well, a deeply polarizing figure.

His critics say that he's a monstrous animal abuser. The court felt the same way, which is why he's in prison.

Joe's fans don't necessarily disagree with the facts, but ignore them for some reason because he's a deeply bizarre man.

Joe being gay and having been in a polyamorous marriage is not what makes him bizarre, of course.

He's not the kind of representation that anyone in the gay community or polyamorous community asked for.

But his behavior, his branding, his personal sense of style, and his life decisions are nothing if not perplexing.

Joe and Dillon met as a random dating app connection ... not even two months after Joe's husband, Travis Maldonado, died of a self-inflicted (accidental) gunshot wound.

Two weeks after that date, just two months after Travis' death, Joe and Dillon were married.

All of that happened just a matter of months before Joe went to prison. For most of their marriage, Joe has been behind bars.

Dillon is no stranger to substance abuse, as by his own admission he had a drug problem when he met Joe.

By comparison, driving while under the influence of alcohol is relatively minor, in terms of legal trouble.

It is still a dangerous activity -- putting others at risk for no good reason, in the age of rideshares -- and it is disappointing to Dillon's fans that he did something so foolish.

Strangely, Joe Exotic -- now serving a 22-year sentence -- was almost upstaged on his own documentary by Carole Baskin, his archrival (whom he allegedly plotted to kill).

Carole is accused by many of having murdered her former husband, who simply disappeared at one point, leaving her in possession of all of his wealth.

It has rubbed many as weird that her alleged wrongdoing weighs more than his actual conviction. But it's good to remember that no one in Tiger King, including Dillon, should be a role model.