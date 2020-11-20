Deavan Clegg: 90 Day Fiance Didn't Fire Me! I Quit!

Deavan Clegg has made it extremely clear that after all that she's been through, she's done with 90 Day Fiance.

But some fans have been spreading a rumor that she's saying this to cover getting fired. Is it true?

In the world of reality television and the broader entertainment industry, it's common practice to let people say that they chose to stop.

Whether it's a Real Housewife or a 90 Day Fiance star, most of the time, the network and production is fine if you say "I decided to stop."

That's very polite and all, but a downside is that every single time that a reality star does decide to quit, there is a lot of speculation.

Recently, Deavan shared that she was not interested in returning to 90 Day Fiance for more.

She has repeatedly emphasized that she has had her fill of reality television and is not interested in continuing.

In fact, first revealed in leaked DMs with 90 Day Fiance villain Leida Margaretha, Deavan also shared that she isn't filming the Tell All.

Things with Deavan and Jihoon ended about as badly as they could have, but Deavan wants to say her piece in court, not at the Tell All.

Perhaps it is only natural that people have since begun to spread rumors that TLC fired Deavan and didn't want her back.

While it certainly sounds possible -- in her case, it would have been because she's no longer in an international relationship -- that does not make it the truth.

"I'm seeing a lot of articles and YouTube videos that I've been fired," Deavan observed this week on her Instagram Story.

She shared: "I would like to address this."

"I've never been fired," Deavan affirmed, using the unfortunate phrasing of: "that is fake news."

"I am still attached to Sharp," Deavan announced, referring to the production company beyond 90 Day Fiance.

"I also saw another cast who they claimed this about had to also speak out," she explained.

Deavan then clarified: "I just don't want to continue to film if ever asked."

We have seen 90 Day Fiance stars -- extremely popular, or at least polarizing ones -- get fired.

For example, earlier this year, "Baby Girl" Lisa Hamme was fired even though she was already filming for B90 Strikes Back.

It turns out that calling your Black husband the N-word isn't good for your career ... especially when production is making decisions during historic, global Black Lives Matter protests.

90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima was also fired in September of this year.

The stated reason was apparently that TLC and Sharp didn't like that she did a (relatively mild) CamSoda livestream show.

Companies like making money off of polarizing stars, but apparently they like stigma and discrimination against sex workers even more.

None of that applies to Deavan Clegg, however.

She herself is the first to acknowledge that she could have made a lot of different choices for herself and her family.

But personal mistakes are very different from slinging racial slurs.

As she says, she's still attached to Sharp, so they could ask her to do something in the future.

That might be something along the lines of The Other Way Strikes Back or Pillow Talk or something else.

Maybe Deavan will stick to her guns and we won't see her again. But many fans wouldn't mind checking in on her some more.