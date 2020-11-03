Courtney Stodden to Brian Austin Green: Stop Using Your Kids to Hurt Megan Fox!

.

Earlier this week, Megan Fox called out Brian Austin Green for exposing their kid in an Instagram photo.

Now, Megan has posted pics of her kids on the 'Gram several times before, but she really went off on BAG for what seemed to most fans nothing more nefarious than a fun Halloween pic.

Brian Austin Green on Halloween

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," an irate Megan commented on Brian's post.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media," she continued.

From there, Megan switched to a slightly more conciliatory tone, seemingly in an effort to convey to Green that she really, really does not want her ex posting pics of her children.

Brian Austin Green and his Fox

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram,"  Fox wrote.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued.

"You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox in 2014

At first, the celebrity community seemed split on this issue, as both parties have a whole host of famous friends.

But today, Courtney Stodden weighed in, and she's got insider info that could tip the scales.

Now, you might be asking yourself -- what the hell does Courtney Stodden have to do with this mess?

Courtney Stodden Is In a Bikini

Well, not a whole lot, but Green banged Stodden a while back, and it seems he didn't make a good impression on her.

More accurately, he pissed her off after the fact and undermined her celebrity status by revealing that he didn't know who she was until they slept together.

"During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn’t an absent mother. And yet, like she says - she doesn’t plaster them all over her social," Stodden wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Courtney Stodden In 2020

"There were times Brian would tell me that he couldn’t see me because he had his kids - and I later found out that this wasn’t true, he was actually just seeing other women at those times," she added.

"Like, dude - you’re allowed to see other people, just be honest about it. To me and to them. And don’t use your kids as your lie."

Courtney claimed that Green was dating "many women at once" while they were together, all while "acting like this doting single dad."

Courtney Stodden Smiles in the Warm Light

"How could all of us women who he’d tried to play be mad at such a loving father?" she asked.

"The whole experience was a bit gross. Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this?"

So there you have it.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Together

At first, the public seemed to be mostly on Brian's side, and the consensus seemed to be that Megan had overreacted.

But if Courtney is right, and Brian really was using his kids to help him juggle multiple relationships at the same time ... well, that's undeniably scummy.

The ball is in your court, BAG! Time to clear your name!

