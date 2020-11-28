Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Get Engaged... and Larissa Reacts!

One of the more famous 90 Day Fiance stars reportedly has a new fiance.

Colt Johnson -- perhaps the most polarizing star to ever appear on this TLC reality series -- was spotted on a dock this week... getting down on one knee in front of girlfriend Vanessa Guerra.

A cameraman, naturally, was also seen in the background.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates shared a photo of this apparent proposal via his Instagram Story a couple days ago.

“Looks like Colt wasted no time proposing to Vanessa – her divorce from True was finalized yesterday,” Yates captioned the post, along with a second photo of paperwork finalizing Guerra’s divorce from her now-ex-husband.

(For the record, Us Weekly has confirmed this divorce was finalized on Wednesday, November 25, according to online documents.)

True, for his part, previously spoke to Yates about Johnson's relationship with Guerra.

"This is a thing he’s done — he doesn’t care if they’re married or not, you know, and he really doesn’t care," True said of Colt, his ethics and his wandering, often-erect penis.

Added True:

"He doesn’t care who he hurts, whose lives he interferes with. He’s all about the show.

“I think this dude is a total scumbag, that’s my opinion of him."

Colt, meanwhile, has gone right ahead and confirmed that he started sleeping with Vanessa while he was dating Jess Caroline.

The guy is most definitely a player.

To put it generously.

But now he appears to be Guerra's problem.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt's famous ex-wife whose marriage to Johnson ended on horrible terms, seemingly confirmed the engagement news herself late thisi week.

“Congratulations to my ex [clapper board emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she wrote in a repost of a photo snapped of Colt and Vanessa’s proposal.

Larissa added stickers of a diamond engagement ring and two champagne flutes clinking.

Earlier in the week, a social media follower asked Dos Santos Lima if “Colty is salty” about her posting bikini pictures on her Instagram.

The TLC personality replied: “He’s almost married [so] I don’t think."

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima were husband and wife from June 2018 to April 2019.

Johnson then began dating Caroline in the summer of 2019.

Dos Santos Lima, it's worth noting, has moved on with Eric Nichols... but the couple ended its romance in November after almost two years of dating.

Does Vanessa know what she's getting into with Johnson?

It sure seems that way.

She made an appearance during the 90 Day Fiance Sason 5 tell-all... where Jess and Larissa both confronted her.

Larissa revealed she learned about Vanessa when she was still married to Colt because she found out Vanessa had gifted Colt a Groupon to a massage for Christmas before their divorce.

It's all a pretty huge mess.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” Colt told Us Weekly just this past August.

“I mean, I didn’t even think 2020, it would be like this at all.

"So it’s hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she’s my best friend and right now it’s been enough.”