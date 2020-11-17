Collin Gosselin Returns to Instagram, Shares First Photo Since Accusing Dad of Abuse

Collin Gosselin is back on social media.

For the first time since accusing his dad of being an abusive liar.

Back in early September, the 16-year old went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"My dad is a liar," he wrote on Instagram, adding at the time:

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding."

Shortly after this very disturbing post went live, Collin took it down.

And then shortly after that, Jon Gosselin was formerly accused of attacking Collin, with authorities confirming they responded to a 911 call from his residence.

In the months since these allegations went publiic, Jon has told his side of the story.

Appearing as a guest last week on The Dr. Oz Show, Jon referred to Collin as "manic" and said the teenager got into an argument first with his sister, Hannah, and then with his father.

The argument escalated... and Jon told Dr. Oz that Collin "tried to push past me and we got entangled and I had to do a restraint on him.”

A restraint?

Yes, Jon reiterated on air, a therapeutic restraint.

“[It’s] so the patient doesn’t hurt themselves or others,” Jon explained.

“It’s holding their arms or just keeping them from going to another position. But it’s also protecting you so they don’t punch you or any of those kinds of things.

"I’ve done this in the past."

Indeed, Collin was sent to a special needs facility at the age of 13 (by his mother, Jon has argued, despite Collin never having been diagnosed with any kind of disorder) and has been in plenty of therapy since.

Hannah and Collin have been living with their dad for about two years now.

Neither has any contact with their mother, Kate Gosselin.

And Jon doesn't have any contact with his other six children.

Added Jon of his altercation in September with Collin:

"I knew it was coming, but it’s nothing you want to do as a parent because the emotions afterward are like…why am I doing this?

"You second guess yourself, but it’s already done."

According to Jon, Hannah witnessed the entire incident and told the cops that her father never attacked or assaulted her brother.

It's all a huge mess and, sadly, once again many young kids are caught in between the never-ending feud between their parents.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 and remained pretty quiet there for a number of years.

They hadn't said very many negative things about each other of late... until these ugly Jon-Collin accusations, which prompted Kate to trash her ex-husband as violent and abusive.

"Enough is enough," she told People Magazine of Jon's actions early this fall, adding that she didn't want her kids anywhere near him.

It diidn't sit well wiith Jon that Kate went to the media in such fashion.

"Kate, the message to you is to stop," he told Entertainment Tonight in response.

"Unless you don't want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You're ruining that.

"It's not about me. It's about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred."