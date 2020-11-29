Clare Crawley Makes Emotional Plea, Says "I'm Trying My Best"

Clare Crawley has finally snapped.

In a reasonable, calm and controlled way, that is.

The former Bachelorette star only last four episodes into Season 16... before she got engaged to Dale Moss on air and left the series long before the finale.

The 39-year old and her fiance seem very smitten with each other, and yet numerous viewers seem equally doubtful that their love could be real.

How is it possible, these critics are wondering, that two people could be so certain about each other after having only known each other for weeks?

Such haters have been quite vocal with their questions about Clare and Dale, too.

During an ABC interview with Chris Harrison in early November, Crawley acknowledged that the public discourse over her relationship has been painful.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core," Clare said of the negative reaction around social media to her engagement.

She added at the time:

"To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”

Fast forward a few weeks after Crawley sat down for this interview... and little has changed.

As a result, Clare took to Instagram on Saturday and shared both a selfie -- and a heartfelt statement.

"Hi. It’s me, Clare," the reality star wrote to open her statement, continuing as follows:

"Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you."

In other words;

I'm a real person, you guys. And your words hurt me.

"And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another," Crawley added.

"Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day.

"There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that."

Clare felt a need to post this message amid rumors that Moss has cheated on her, and just two days after the couple spent their first Thanksgiving together.

It should be a joyful time for the pair.

And yet: The trolls are still out there.

And they can't be ignored.

Concluded Crawley:

I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman.

So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.

Pretty well said, right?

Back on November 6, Clare said something similar during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"I'd be lying if I said it's been easy because I'm human," the star said then.

"The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened... it just blows my mind... in a world right now where there's so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now."

"Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things," Crawley noted on this program. "So, it kind of blows me away."

However, Clare explained that she understands how "hurt people hurt people."

"If you care enough to go on my social media, go on his social media, take the time to write things out and spread hate, it just really says kind of what's going internally on with them," she added.

"So, for me, just want to send them nothing but love."