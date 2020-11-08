Clare Crawley and Dale Moss: Suck It, Haters, We're Still Engaged!

They can finally show off their love!

On Thursday night, ABC viewers were not shocked to see Clare Crawley walk away from the franchise, not after all those The Bachelorette spoilers that said clearly this would happen.

And yet: Many were taken aback by what transpired prior to Clare's departure:

Dale Moss proposed!

And Crawley said yes!

The reality stars, who only met a couple weeks prior to this monumental event, really did agree to get married on air. Crazy, right?

Clare's final episode, of course, was actually filmed awhile ago, meaning Clare and Dale had to keep their engaged a secret until it played out this week for all to see.

Now, however?

Both are off the show (with Tayshia Adams having swooped in to take Clare's spot) and free to flaunt their feelings left, right and every direction in between.

To wit:

“Grabbing our first coffee together,” Crawley captioned a video on Instagram this week, depicting the pair in a car ... wearing sweatshirts as they fooled around with a voice-changing app.

“All right, y’all, so who sounds higher? Say what up,” Moss, a former NFL player, said in a low voice as he turned the camera to his eventual bride.

“What up? What voice is it on? Normal?” the 39-year old replied in a deep voice.

“This is giant voice,” Moss responded.

“Do I sound like a giant right now?” his fiancée asked.

“You sound beautiful,” Dale said. “You sound like a queen.”

How sweet, right?

Plenty of critics out there may not agree.

They think Clare ruined The Bachelorette and/or there's no way she and Moss didn't speak ahead of filming and, either way, there's definitely no way their love can last.

We'll find out soon enough, of course.

And, let's face it, almost no love stories that begin on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette end up with happy endings.

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special,” Moss told the California while down on one knee.

“I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that.

"I’m so grateful for that. … I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you.

"She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what.

"I know that I have that. And I love you.'”

“I love you too. … The best is yet to come,” Crawley whispered before the questiong got popped.

“Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” she then said.

After having her romantic dreams come true, Clare said on a podcast that she can't wait to get pregnant.

She wants to start a family very soon wiith Moss.

“What I love about Dale is that nothing scares him,” Crawley gushed, perhaps breaking some more personal news right off the bat:

“I talk about babies all the time and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.’ I’ll remind him of things all the time, you know, ‘I’m not getting any younger!’

"I’ll say things like that, and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this.'”