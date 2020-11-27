Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Do Thanksgiving, Each Other

Still think Clare Crawley and Dale Moss won't make it to the altar?

Well... they might not.

But the polarizing couple, who got engaged after just a few weeks of knowing each other on The Bachelorette, just crossed a major milestone off their list.

They spent their first Thanksgiving together!

How do we know this for certain? Because they documented the occasion for all to see on social media.

As you can see above and below, the ABC personalities paid a visit to Moss' family home in La Jolla, California... where the former professional football player filmed Crawley getting down and dirty while exploring the chicken coop in the backyard.

Talk about true love, huh?!?

"At the Moss family farm over here," Moss said with a laugh on his Instagram Story. "With the chickens!"

On her Instagram Story, meanwhile, the very recent Bachelorette shared a picture of a plate laden with Thanksgiving fare, writing as a caption to the snapshot:

"My heart is full."

Later, Clare posted a boomerang of herself cuddling up to Moss in bed.

"Little spoon," she captioned the post, with an arrow pointing towards her husband-to-be.

Despite having only known each other for a brief period of time, Crawley and Moss have been through a lot already.

First, they met on The Bachelorette. Then, they got engaged on air.

Then, they defended their relationship to Chris Harrison in a revealing interview.

And now they're facing a handful of rumors that Moss has been cheating on Crawley.

To be clear, neither Clare nor Dale has acknowledged this speculation, choosing instead to ignore the chatter and focus on each other instead.

Prior to Thanksgiving, Crawley and Moss went on a cross-country trip to their respective hometowns in order to get to know each other's families.

The engaged couple documented their time in Crawley's hometown of Sacramento, California, for example, before heading to Moss' native South Dakota.

"I just gave Dale the ultimate tour of Sacramento the other day, and guess what we are doing today," Crawley said on her Instagram Story at the time.

"I guess you would call this the official hometowns?"

The question remains, however, regarding just where Clare and Dale will settle down.

Could they actually reside separately? On opposite coasts?

And, if so, how can anyone really believe this romance will actually last for a substantial period of time?

We don't know, we can't answer that question... but Crawley sounds pretty darn confident.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she told People Magazine this month. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

Added the ex-Bachelorette, who has since been replaced on the show by Tayshia Adams, when asked about Moss and how she fell forr him SO quickly:

"It was one of those cliché things. When you know, you know. Period."