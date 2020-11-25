Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Address Cheating Rumors, Reveal Plan to Live On Opposite Coasts

If you're a longtime fan of the franchise, you already know that Bachelor Nation couples don't have the best record in terms of longevity.

In fact, couples who find love on the show are more likely to wind up in messy, tabloid-worthy breakups than long-lasting marriages.

No one was more aware of that fact going into this season than Clare Crawley.

Clare had been involved in several iterations of the show before being cast as Bachelorette.

In fact, she got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after they met on the short-lived Bachelor Winter Games.

These days, that relationship is long over with, of course, and Clare is engaged Dale Moss.

From her previous experiences on TV, Clare's probably not surprised that viewers aren't holding back in their predictions of what the future holds for her and Dale.

But even she might be a little surprised by how soon the cheating rumors started.

Yes, all this week, reports of Dale cheating on Clare have been spreading like wildfire on social media.

Witnesses claimed that Moss was spotted enjoying the company of three models at a Hugo Boss event in New York City.

The sources added that Dale appeared to be pretty heavily intoxicated.

“He went to an event at Hugo Boss and was seen leaving with three model types," one insider told the outlet.

"He was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend," the source continued.

"Then, he was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

A different insider tells UK tabloid The Sun that Dale was hanging out with platonic friends, and there's no reason for Clare to be concerned.

“Dale went to a Hugo boss event with two models, Brooks Nader and Rachel Hilbert. Brooks is married, Rachel was at the event and at Cipriani with her longtime boyfriend.

"Definitely nothing to report there.”

So that's good news.

But the latest reports about Dale and Clare's living situation are ... considerably less promising.

It seems that the couple put out news that they're planning to buy a house together in an effort to distract from the cheating rumors.

However, it seems that they're not planning to live in the house together, which doesn't bode well for their future.

In fact, Clare and Dale aren't even planning to live on the same coast!

“They are looking for a new place in Sacramento so Clare can be close to her mother," a source told The Sun.

“Dale will continue living and working in NYC, and they will both travel to see one another."

A separate source confirmed that Dale is planning to remain in New York, where he's built a successful modeling career.

"Dale will continue to have a place in New York City and Clare in Sacramento. They will both be traveling back and forth to one another," the insider said.

“They are doing great and are excited to spend the holidays together," the source continued, adding that Clare and Dale will be spending Thanksgiving “with family and friends in La Jolla, California enjoying some quality time away with one another."

Yikes. It's not such a big deal when a couple of A-listers maintain a bi-coastal relationship, but do Clare and Dale have the cash for constant cross-country flights?

We guess time will tell!