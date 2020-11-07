Chrishell Stause: Did She Break Up Gleb Savchenko's Marriage?

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are partners on Dancing with the Stars.

But are they also sexual partners between the sheets?

This is a question many social media users are asking in light of Savchenko announcing he has split from his wife of 14 years.

The professional dancer revealed his separation four days after his and Chrishell's elimination from the aforementioned ABC competition by writing on Instagram on Friday, November 6:

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

"We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.

"We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

That's a reasonable request, of course.

But it's been ignored by strangers across the Internet, who have taken note of Savchenko's's chemistry with Stause and wondered whether the two have been carrying on an affair.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” said the Selling Sunset star in response to the impending divorce, addiing:

"It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

In August, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley announced their own divorce.

They did so amid speculation that Hartley cheated on the actress and reality star.

This ugly break-up has been at the center of Netflix's Selling Sunset Season 3.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” Stause added in regard to Savchenko.

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum -- who shares daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Savchenko -- eventually posted a mysterious quote via her Instagram, prompting fans to wonder if their split was a messy one.

“I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” the quote read.

An insiider, meanwhile, has told E! News that Chrishell and Gleb have had "intense chemistry" for the "entire" season of Dancing with the stars.

The source alleges:

"Chrishell is definitely into Gleb but knew he was married and would never interfere.

"She would never do that, but can't deny the chemistry they have."