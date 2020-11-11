Chelsea Houska: Yep, I'm Leaving Teen Mom 2! This is Why.

Chelsea Houska is thankful.

She's also outta there.

About two weeks after the public learned Houska was leaving Teen Mom 2, the long-time reality star has come out and confirmed the news herself.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," the mother of three wrote on Tuesday as a caption to the photo above.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

"We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

This is the first statement Houska has made on the topic, although her dad previously spoke on the departure.

The decision comes a few months after Chelsea and Cole are scheduled to welcome another daughter into the world.

According to an earlier report, Houska cleared the move with producers, but then surprised her co-stars with her choice during a taping of their virtual reunion special.

It will air later this fall.

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," Houska continued in her announcement.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Houska made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which chronicled the birth of her daughter, Aubree, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

She proceeded to join Teen Mom 2 and has been a part of the cast since its premiere in 2011.

Looking ahead, Houska will be focusing on her new eyewear line, while also moving into a new house and, as mentioned above, expanding her immediate family by one human being.

She has a lot going on!

On Teen Mom 2, fans got to actually watch as Houska met and fell for DeBoer.

The two are now married and share daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3... while DeBoer also helps raise Aubree, 11, who is has talked about wanting to adopt.

Last month, the very steady (and kind of boring?) couple celebrated four years of marriage together.

"Happy 4th anniversary to the love of my life! So beyond grateful for the life we are building together," Houska gushed on social media.

"You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife."

As for how Chelsea's co-stars feel about losing an original cast member?

Only Leah Messer has commented on the development so far.

"Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family! @ChelseaHouska," Messer wrote on Tuesday evening.

She also shared Houska's big announcement:

Back in August, meanwhile, Chelsea made her other recent big announcement while being showered with pink confetti and writing on Instagram:

"Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

So there you have it.

Will you miiss Houska on Teen Mom 2?