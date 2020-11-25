Chelsea Houska Rocks Spandex, Shows Off HUGE Baby Bump!

For most of us, 2020 has been eventful in terms of global events, but pretty boring on a personal level.

It's hard to have a lot of big things happen in your life when you can't leave the house, right?

But the pandemic and resulting lockdown certainly haven't slowed down Chelsea Houska.

Chelsea is having one of the most eventful years of her life, and she's sharing it all with fans.

Which is a good thing, because soon enough, social media will be the only way that fans can keep up with her.

Yes, Chelsea is leaving Teen Mom 2, and the episodes of the show that are currently airing will be her last.

It's the end of an era, but we're sure fans are comforted by the knowledge that Houska and husband Cole DeBoer are doing what they feel is best for their family.

Of course, due to production delays, the events that are now being featured on the TM2 happened several months ago.

(Tuesday's installment saw Chelsea and others dealing with the beginning of the "second spike" in Covid cases that began back in July.)

That means that fans will have to rely on Instagram for updates on Chelsea's fourth pregnancy.

Fortunately, she loves keeping her followers up to date.

In one of her first posts since announcing her departure from the show, Chelsea posed for a selfie that shows off her burgeoning baby bump.

She captioned it with nothing but a black heart emoji.

That could be an expression of her conflicted feelings about leaving the show -- but more likely it was just because she was wearing black.

Chelsea also posted a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Layne.

She captioned the post simply, "That sweet face," which pretty much says it all.

The post was reassuring to followers who were concerned that Chelsea would steer her family away from the public eye entirely after stepping down from TM2.

To be clear, we don't think anyone needs to worry about the Houska-DeBoer clan disappearing entirely.

While the rumors of Chelsea getting a spin-off show remain unconfirmed, she made it apparent in her resignation statement that she's planning to stick around.

"MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," Chelsea wrote.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this," she added.

"We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," Chelsea concluded.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

Sounds like Chelsea isn't sure of exactly what's next -- but knowing her, we're sure it'll be big.