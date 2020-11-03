Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Are Officially the Best Teen Mom Couple!

For a long time now, we've known that Chelsea Houska is the most popular Teen Mom.

And that popularity has translated to big bucks, as Chelsea has launched a fashion line and made a mint from sponsored content deals.

That's what makes the latest news about Chelsea's future so surprising.

Based on a tweet from Chelsea's father, Randy Houska, fans have arrived at the conclusion that Chelsea is leaving Teen Mom 2.

Randy retweeted an article from The Ashley's Reality which reported that one of the cast members is leaving the show and has already filmed her last scene.

"Well kids, that's a wrap," he said.

"Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life.

"We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

It's possible that Randy was joking ... but it really doesn't seem like it.

Chelsea has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, and this is one of those situations where many fans believe her silence speaks volumes.

If she's really finished, of course, it would be the end of an era.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are considered by many to be the antithesis of the usual Teen Mom love story, and that's the highest of compliments.

Whereas most couples who have starred in the franchise are walking cautionary tales, Chelsea and Cole are living proof that happy endings are possible, despite past mistakes.

Houska's Teen Mom story began with Adam Lind, one of the most appallingly cruel and irresponsible of the many awful baby daddies who have been featured on the show.

In those days, it was difficult to imagine a way that things could turn out well for her.

But these days, Chelsea lives in a South Dakota farmhouse of her own design with the love of her life and three children.

Houska is expecting her fourth child, and it seems she couldn't be happier.

The news of her possible exit has prompted many looks back and comparisons between Chelsea and Cole and other Teen Mom couples.

And truth be told, there is no comparison.

The only other stars from the original Teen Mom 2 cast who are married are Jenelle Evans and David Eason, and the less said about those two, the better.

Kailyn Lowry is divorced, and Leah Messer is twice divorced.

That's not a judgement against them, but most of the young single moms watching the show probably imagine a future for themselves that looks more like Chelsea's.

If we expand our search to include Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are still married, but for whatever reason, their relationship doesn't capture the public's imagination quite like Chelsea and Cole's.

So if Chelsea and Cole are really done with the franchise that made them famous, they'll leave a legacy like no other.

There's an undeniable stigma attached with teen moms, and even single moms in general.

But Chelsea proved that there are second acts in American lives, and happiness is possible in even the most dire of circumstances.