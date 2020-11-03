Cassie Randolph Lets Colton Underwood Off the Legal Hook: Goodbye, Police Investigation!

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood appear to have reached an understanding.

We can't say for certain what the exes have discussed, or if they'd have any contact at all of late, but we do know one thing for certain:

Underwood is no longer facing any legal repercussions for his alleged past behavior when it came to Cassie.

According to TMZ, Randolph has dropped the restraining order she had taken out against the former Bachelor.

She's done so without prejudice, sources tell this celebrity gossip website, meaning she can't refile it.

Moreover, the police investigation into Underwood -- which had been opened about a month ago -- has also been dropped, due to Cassie's request.

Both these legal actions had been taken by Randolph after she and Colton broke up this May... and the latter proceeded to stalk her in a variety of frightening ways.

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me," Colton told TMZ, speaking out about the whole mess for the first time.

He added:

"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith.

"I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Colton and Cassie at the conclusion of The Bachelor Season 23, although they didn't get engaged at the time.

The reality stars dated for about two years and most definitely seemed headed to the altar -- until, that is, an unexpected split just a few months ago.

Shortly after going their separate ways, Colton and Cassie clashed over an interview Randolph gave to Chriis Harrison on ABC.

In short, Underwood believed his ex violated his privacy by going public in this kind of manner... while Cassie argued that she revealed no real details from the relationship and said Colton was exploiting the split to boost sales of his memoir.

At first, it appeared as if the exes were merely exchanging words over social media.

But then Cassie alleged that Underwood kept showing up uninvited too her home... and sending her threatening text messages... and even put a tracking device on her car.

Pretty scary stuff, if true.

Colton hasn't really denied any of these allegations and even acknowledged in the quote above that Cassie has been acting in "good faith."

In response to these charges, a judge granted an order of protection against Colton, but he never made it permanent.

Now that it's been dropped altogether, fans shouldn't get excited about a reconciliation or anything between Randolph and Underwood.

But they can make breathe a sign of relief that cooler heads have prevailed and these two can now go their separate ways.

In peace.