Can Donald Trump Still Win?

We could keep this article very short if we wanted to.

The answer is no.

No, Donald Trump has absolutely no chance of winning the Presidency.

We know what the President is Tweeting.

We know that an unsettling number of White House advisors and Republican Senators/Congressmen refuse to acknowledge the truth.

But that doesn't make it any less true.

Joe Biden has win, at minimum, 290 electoral votes (with 270 required to be elected Commander-in-Chief) and will be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 2021.

What about all those claims of voter fraud and of this election being "rigged?"

That's merely what they are: claims.

Trump and his minions can write those words as many times as they want to, but they have not yet provided a shred of evidence to back them up.

As of this writing, lawyers for Donald Trump have filed 12 lawsuits across various states in an attempt to get votes either overturned or thrown out.

All 12 of those lawsuits have failed.

Joe Biden is on track to win the popular vote by 5 million votes -- the largest margin for a challenger since Franklin Roosevelt.

Of even more important and official note: Trump repeatedly refers to his 2016 victory as a “historic landslide” because he won 306 electoral votes.

Biden, assuming he wins the states of Arizona and Georgia -- both of which he's ahead in, the former of which has already been called for the former Vice President by multiple outlets -- will also win 306 electoral votes.

In the end -- despite the unfortunate way in which this election was dragged out and the timing by which certain states counted mail-in ballots -- this was not a close race.

Donald Trump doesn't need to overturn the results of one state that is well within recount territory, as George W. Bush needed to do via the Supreme Court when he defeated Al Gore to win the Presidency in 2000.

Donald Trump would need to reverse the results in multiple states, none of which are tight enough to qualify for an official contest.

To wit:

Let's say Trump somehow overturned the results in Pennsylvania and Georgia... two states where Trump has falsely claimed he won.

We've yet to hear any coherent argument as to how or why this would happen. But IF it did? Biden would still win 270-232 electoral votes.

Yes, the margin was narrow in several states.

But can we get some perspective please?

In 2016, Trump won Michigan by 10,000 votes. Biden is winning by more than 140,000 votes.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes, Biden is currently up by 53,000 votes -- and his lead will continue to grow as more votes are counted.

Hillary Clinton, it seems relevant to note here, conceded the morning after Election Day and never once accused Republicans of committing fraud.

“Joe Biden is the president-elect," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday.

He's a Republican.

Oklahoma GOP Senator James Lankford has also now said he’ll intervene if the Trump administration has not allowed President-Elect Biden access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of the week.

There is no path for victory for Donald Trump.

So.. why is he Tweeting truly insane and baseless nonsense such as the message above?

First, to keep his reputation intact in the eyes of his voters.

Trump accused Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa Caucuses in 2016 when the Texas Senator came out on top in that vote.

He claimed the Emmy Awards were rigged back when The Apprentice came home empty-handed.

In Donald Trump's warped and dangerous mind, there is nothing worse than being labeled a loser and he will never concede defeat in any way, shape or form.

Second, the Donald Trump campaign is in debt.

It it sending out an endless array of supposed fundraising emails to supporters in an attempt to raise money to supposedly fight the legal battles necessary to win this election.

But his voters really need to read the fine print in these messages.

It states that the funds will largely be used NOT on any sort of Presidential Election fight...

... but to pay back the debt Trump's mismanaged team fell so deeply into over the last few months of this campaign.

That's just a fact. The fine print is there for all to see.

Sadly, however, Donald Trump has never been interested in facts -- and he continues to lead an assault on certifiable information that is causing millions of followers to question the legitimacy of democracy.

It's scary to think of the civil unrest that may come as a result.

But perhaps we can take some solace in the following fact:

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.