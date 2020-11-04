Brittany Banks: I Don't Blame Yazan's Dad for Threatening His Life!

In late October, Brittany Banks seemed to confirm dumping Yazan Abo Horira, hinting that she was single and ready to "mingle."

The two previously seemed friendly, but now it looks like Brittany has been defending Yazan's family's violent threats.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we got a firsthand look at Yazan's family.

Previously, we had heard him tell his friend about his woes -- being kicked out of the house, being fired from his job by his father.

This time, we saw him meet up with his brother, Obaida.

Obaida related the family's "concerns" about Brittany's Instagram photos.

In addition to spreading the rumor that she is also a porn star, they were fixated on her social media presence.

Yazan had to explain that, well, Brittany is a human being so of course she continues to live her life.

Yazan is still advised by his younger brother to dump Brittany because "she" (their parents) are turning his life upside down.

Cameras then follow Obaida as he meets up with his dad to discuss the situation.

His father confesses that this has been weighing on him day and night ... but not for the right reasons.

He doesn't regret firing Yazan or making him temporarily homeless. He just hates that none of this worked.

By his own admission, he is obsessed with what others -- from relatives to neighbors to strangers -- think about his son's love.

As if showing some sort of damning image instead of an innocuous bathing suit pic, he holds up Brittany's "scandalous" Instagram photo.

We said this before, and we'll say it again: this image needs to be a meme.

Yazan's father continues to share his gripes, both with Obaida and with the camera.

It sounds like he is unlikely to budge.

Notably, Jordan has Instagram influencers, models, and bikini-clad babes.

The country has undergone many reforms in recent decades (though non-marital sex is still illegal), particularly with regard to women's rights.

The issues that Brittany is facing are not the result of "not doing her homework," but of Yazan misrepresenting his conservative family.

Yazan's chickens -- in this case, lying to Brittany and to his family about each other before they met -- have come home to roost.

On camera and while speaking to Obaida, Yazan's father straight up says that he will "murder" Yazan if he remains with Brittany.

Though translators have said that this is an expression with parallels in English, those are still some very strong words to say.

Whether or not TLC is playing translation games to drum up tensions is kind of moot.

Because Obaida does relay the information to Yazan.

Word for word, he shares Yazan's father's alarming threat.

Yazan obviously does not like what he is hearing.

Does he follow his brother's advice, capitulate to his family's demands, and dump Brittany?

She is back in the US, so he will likely never have a better time for that.

Instead, Yazan resolves to stick with Brittany, hoping to force his family to accept them.

Many believe that Brittany and Yazan's toxic relationship not only is doomed, but should be doomed -- people who speak to each other like these two do should not be together.

Additionally, Brittany has now been telling people that she's divorced, though she has since deleted those comments.

Why did we just recap all of that? Because it sheds new light on Brittany's previous statements.

Back in June, Brittany claimed: "I do love Yazan's parents. I don't know exactly where his parents stand."

"I can't speak for them and I won't speak for them," Brittany added.

Brittany continued: "But I will speak to say I love them and I do think they try their best to deal with the situations at hand with their experiences and their lifestyle."

"I think they're just doing the best they can, and I don't blame them," she expressed.

"And that's their son, 100 percent," Brittany concluded at the time, "so that's their baby and I understand all of that."

Was she just trying to be nice to Yazan's parents at the time? Because that interview sounded like they were married.

In retrospect, she made all of those glowing statements about how she doesn't "blame them" and "that's their baby" months after they threatened his life.

Maybe Brittany was being diplomatic ... but after seeing that scene, it's hard to reconcile with Brittany's previous statements.