Briana DeJesus: Meet My Shady New Boyfriend! He Thinks the Coronavirus Is a Hoax!

Over the summer, there were rumors about the possibility of Briana DeJesus quitting Teen Mom 2.

These weren't third-hand unconfirmed reports, either -- the news came directly from Briana, who went off on her MTV bosses in an epic Twitter tirade.

The problem was that Briana was not being allowed to film due to a breach in the coronavirus safety protocol.

It seems her new boyfriend, Javier Gonzalez, refused to be tested for Covid-19, and because Briana was spending so much time with him, she couldn't film until he agreed to the swab.

Eventually, Javier broke down, which meant that Bri didn't have to quit her cushy, six-figure job simply because her boyfriend was being a big baby.

Briana, as we know, doesn't have the greatest taste in men -- in fact, she was just wishing death on he baby daddies earlier this week -- but this guy takes the cake even by her standards.

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, Javier was finally introduced to viewers -- sort of.

He never actually appeared on camera, but Briana went to Puerto Rico to visit him, and in conversations with her mom and sister, she was giddy with excitement.

Viewers didn't get much of a chance to form an impression of Gonzalez, but he's not off to a great start.

At the time the episode was shot, the coronavirus pandemic had already begun.

Sure, we didn't know it would get nearly as bad as it has, but travelers were already being advised to cancel trips.

While no travel ban was in place in Bri's native Florida, top health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who was not yet a household name at that point -- were already advising Americans not to travel unless the trip was essential.

The same episode saw Leah Messer cancel a trip to Costa Rica, and she was on much more urgent business.

Leah was planning to go with her sister Victoria to introducer Victoria's new baby to her Costa Rican father.

But she stayed home -- for the sake of herself, her kids, and society -- just like we've all been doing for the past nine months.

Briana, on the other hand, chose to throw caution to the wind.

Instead, of canceling her international booty call, Bri assured her mom that she would wash her hands and refrain from touching her face.

Then she returned to Florida without quarantining.

And we wonder how that state got to be such a persistent hot spot!

Look, is it Javier's fault that Briana foolishly decided to take that trip? Absolutely not -- but it's not hard to see why Teen Mom 2 viewers are already not huge fans of the guy,