Briana DeJesus: Did She Ditch Her Kids to Party With Her New Boyfriend?

Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2 found Briana DeJesus behaving in secretive fashion.

She was planning a trip to Puerto Rico, and while she was willing to admit that a man was involved, she wasn't willing to offer much else in the way of information.

Fortunately, social media exists, and Briana is terrible at keeping secrets, so we already knew all about this mystery man.

His name is Javier Gonzalez, and he makes his living as a tattoo artist.

Oh yeah, and he very nearly got Bri fired from TM2 over the summer.

Gonzalez refused to get tested for Covid (despite the fact that he works as a freakin' tattoo artist.

As a result, Bri was forced to stop filming, as the entire cast and crew had been quarantining, and it only takes one moron to screw that up for everyone.

So DeJesus threatened to quit the show on Twitter, and eventually, Javier came around and stopped being such a baby.

Viewers almost got to meet Briana's new boyfriend on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, but for whatever reason he declined to appear on camera.

Still we learned a lot about the guy.

For example, it seems he's been messing up Bri's life and forcing her to put herself at risk from the very beginning!

When the episode was filmed, the coronavirus pandemic had already begun, but Bri decided to fly to Puerto Rico to hang out with him anyway.

“I haven’t always had the best luck with dating so I was trying to keep my new relationship light, but it’s getting more and more difficult," she said on the show.

"The guy I’m seeing invited me to go on vacation with him to go to Puerto Rico and I’m just like f--k it why not I’m comfortable with him, we have a good time."

When Bri's mom pressed her on the details of her trip, she reacted like a petulant toddler.

“None of your business!” DeJesus answered.

"How long has this been going on. Because it’s obviously got to be a thing if you’re going to Puerto Rico," Roxanne replied.

“Is he married? Has kids? Divorced? It’s going to f--king come out.”

“I’m not giving you no information, sorry. It’s not going to come out. It’s no one’s concern," Bri responded.

“What the f--k you mean it’s nobody concern? Of course it’s my concern. What if you show up missing? I got to know who you be with," Roxanne shot back.

“If I was going to go missing I would’ve gone missing a long time ago," Bri answered, somewhat nonsensically.

“You’re too valuable. You’re too beautiful. Be careful in Puerto Rico," Roxanne replied, being much nicer than Bri deserved.

"Don’t touch doorknobs. Don’t touch any of that s--t. That’s another thing this f--king virus," she continued.

“Make sure you get hand sanitizer... and condoms while you’re at it!”

That last comment was probably a reference to Briana catching chlamydia, so yeah -- kind of a low blow.

But on Twitter, viewers were 100 percent Team Roxanne.

"Briana makes the absolute worst decisions. It's sad at this point." one person wrote.

"So Briana's dumbass keeps saying it's no one's business who she's talking to posts it on social media, then tells her mom it's not her business," another pointed out.

"B-tch, your mom is watching your kids you owe it to her to tell her all the info, f--k outta here with that s--t," a third chimed in.

Others were more sympathetic -- but still felt that Bri should have been nicer to her mother and more focused on her kids.

"Briana deserves a good man. However, you have 2 kids and you really don't have time for a man," one wrote.

"Briana irks my soul on Teen Mom 2. B--ch the trip isn’t important enough for anyone to know but it’s important enough for you to leave your children. she’s so lost…." another chimed in

Bri first hinted at the relationship way back in January tweeting:

“My new bae low key lit but let me keep this to myself.”

She later complained that the tweet was “making life more complicated than expected.”

It's not the tweet that's complicating your life, Bri. It's the whole man.