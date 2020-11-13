Barack Obama to Donald Trump: Come On, Man! You Lost!

As previously reported, over and over and over again by all reputable outlets, Joe Biden has won the 2020 Presidential Election.

On Friday afternoon, the state of Georgia was called for the Biden, pushing him to a totall of 306 electoral votes... which is the same number of electoral votes Donald Trump won 2016.

Perhaps you recall Trump using this figure and referring to his as a "landslide" victory.

Can Donald Trump win the election still?

Absolutely, positively not -- no matter what he and his cult members say on social media.

At this time, Trump has lost 12 of the 13 court cases he's filed... and the single win he garnered in Pennsylvania has no bearing whatsoever on the final tally.

By every official and legal metric, Trump has lost -- and everything he says to the contrary serves no purpose but to undermine voters' faith in our democracy.

Enter Barack Obama.

In a pair of interviews with CBS -- one that will air on Sunday morning and another that same evening on 60 Minutes -- the former President expressed extreme disappointment in the behavior of the current President.

And in the behavior of those in his party who are either scared of him or who worship at his altar of lies and manipulation.

Or who are simply using Trump and his base to get their own agenda passed.

“I’m troubled by the fact that Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion," Obama told Scott Pelley on 60 Miinutes of the voter fraud nonsense.

"It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally.

"And that’s a dangerous path.”

Obama sat down with Pelley on Wednesday for an interview that will air on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

The 44th President also spoke to Gayle King for an interview that will be shown on CBS Sunday Morning.

"They obviously didn't think there was any fraud going on because they didn't say anything about it for the first two days," he told King.

"But there's damage to this because what happens is that the peaceful transfer of power, the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it's dogcatcher or president, are servants of the people.

"It's a temporary job."

Speaking to King, Obama -- who is on a promotional tour for the first part of his memoir -- said Presidents are "not above the rules."

"We're not above the law, that's the essence of our democracy," he said.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by a very small margin -- a total of 70,000 votes across three states.

"When Donald Trump won, I stayed up until 2:30 in the morning and I then called Donald Trump to congratulate him," said Obama, speaking from experience on this exact topic.

"His margin of victory over Hillary Clinton wasn't greater than Joe Biden's margin over him."

He continued:

"But if you are listening to some of the talk radio that Trump voters are listening to, if you're watching Fox News, if you're getting these tweets, those allegations are presented as facts.

'So you've got millions of people out there who think:

"'Oh yeah, there must be cheating because the president said so.'"

As you can see above, Obama also met with Trump two days after the 2016 election was called.

Trump, conversely, has not even conceded this election to Biden.

It's unsettling and it's troubling to think of how Trump's actions will affect his base, but Obama does at least return to one important, overriding fact here:

"Well, look, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States," he said. "Kamala Harris will be the next vice president."