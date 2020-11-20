At Least One Bachelor Alum Doesn't Think Clare and Dale Will Last

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged.

Of this, there is no dispute.

But agreeing to marry is one thing.

Actually getting marrried?

That's another thing entirely.

And, as Bachelorette viewers debate whether or not the couple will make it down the aisle at one point, at least one prominent member of Bachelor Nation has some doubts.

Isn't that right, Melissa Rycroft?

“This is going to sound really negative.

"I don’t think they’re going to last ’cause I don’t think they have the foundation, you know?” the season 13 Bachelor alum told Us Weekly.

“We haven’t seen the deep intimate talks and … there is a big difference between a 39​​-year-old woman and a 31-year-old guy.”

There's a lot to unpack there, huh?

Rycroft, of course, was part of the most controversial Bachelor season in history.

She was chosen by Jason Mesnick as the champion of his heart -- only for Jason to then break up with Melissa on air during the After the Final Rose special.

And ask out runner-up Molly Malaney.

It all worked out in the end, as both Jason and Melissa are happily married.

But it was quite the journey forr Rycroft.

So she at least speaks from the experience of someone who's been on the show and been in the spotlight and seen a romance go bad.

Is she being fair to Clare and Dale, though? It's hard to say.

“Does [Dale] want to get married next year and have kids?" Rycroft wonders.

"Maybe … but he may also kind of get a taste of what Bachelor Nation can do to somebody and then say, ‘You know what? I don’t want to be tied down right now and I want to experience all of this.'

"I mean, the pessimist in me is saying it’s probably not going to work out. The romantic though is like, maybe.

"I mean, for Clare’s sake, we all want it to work out because heaven forbid it doesn’t, seriously.”

Crawley and Moss only knew each other for a couple weeks before Dale proposed, Clare accepted and the two left the program together.

Because they barely knew each other at the time of their engagement, plenty of skeptics think Crawley and Moss won't last.

Rycroft certainly isn't alone in having many questions about this relationship.

And Clare knows it.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core," Clare recently said of the naysayers, adding:

"To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”

We get it.

And we do think folks are happy for Clare and Dale.

They just aren't sure this engagement will lead to a marriage and, hey, if the couple proves us wrong... fantastic!

Just a few days ago, though?

Rumors ran rampant of Dale cheating on Clare. Yikes!

We hope the reports aren't true.