Ashley Martson Slams Luis Mendez for Flirty DMs: I'm Not THAT Desperate!

by at .

In September, Ashley Martson dumped Jay Smith for the fourth and hopefully final time after he once again cheated.

It didn't take long for a different 90 Day Fiance scammer to slide into her DMs.

Ashley Martson Enjoys the Simple Life ... and a Ring

Ashley Martson is calling out Luis Mendez for trying to hit her up.

She posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories.

Luis had responded to one of her recent posts with a laughing emoji, and had DMed her with "What's up?"

Ashley Martson IG slams Luis Mendez

“Coming from a girl who was used and been incredibly hurt going through the K1 visa process …" Ashley wrote in a public response.

She was very clearly describing herself.

"Trust me," she announced, "I’m not interested in talking to you."

Luis Mendez Works Out

"I stand with my girl,” she wrote in conclusion.

Ashley then tagged Luis' ex-wife, Molly Hopkins.

It seems that she might be entertained by the shenanigans that her ex-husband is trying to pull on other stars.

90 Day Fiance Couple Luis and Molly

Molly met Luis while she was on vacation.

Despite their substantial age gap of two decades, they hit it off.

Luis came to the US on a K-1 visa to be with Molly in Georgia.

Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins

Things quickly fell apart, however, with intense arguments, jealousy issues, and more.

The two split and soon divorced.

Luis very quickly moved on, something that has made Molly second-guess their entire relationship.

Luis Mendez, 90 Day Fiance

Ashley announced that she and Jay were over (again) on September 19 of this year.

Precisely two years earlier, on that day in 2018, Luis reached a relationship milestone of his own.

He married his new bride at that time. It is our understanding that they are still married.

Luis Mendez Gets Married

For that reason, maybe Ashley should have been tagging Luis' wife, though we don't really know much about her, let alone her social media handles.

We do know that it seems that she is not able to sponsor him for a K-1 or spousal visa in the way that Molly was.

Because these days, Luis could be deported back to the Dominican Republic any day now.

Ashley Martson: TLC Barely Paid Me for All My Pain and Suffering!
Start Gallery

Perhaps Luis was simply being friendly ... in the DMs of an American woman who is very recently single.

Or maybe, fans suspect, he was looking for a financially secure, emotionally vulnerable woman ... one whom he believes can be manipulated.

Unlike Jay Smith, however, it doesn't look like Luis had any luck pulling Ashley's strings.

Ashley Martson IG horny at the paint store

It's not that Ashley isn't in the market.

One of her Instagram Stories from this week is about her being thirsty at Sherwin Williams.

But thirsting after random dudes (and after spending this year in lockdown, a lot of people are hungry for every other stranger) is a far cry from falling for Luis' DMs.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith on YouTube

Ashley is hopefully taking this time to herself to heal and of course to go through with her divorce from Jay.

Despite his multiple cheating instances, he refused all of last year to grant Ashley the divorce that she repeatedly begged him to sign off on.

Hopefully, this time will be different and she can get closure an move on.

Ashley Martson: Jay DID Cheat on Me! Sorry I Lied!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Ashley Martson

Ashley Martson Photos

John Yates and Ashley Martson in 2019
Ashley Martson Lounges in a Shiny Robe
Ashley Martson Teases Lingerie Line
Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Throwback