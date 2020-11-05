Ariana Grande to Influencers: Stay the F--k Home and Stop Spreading Covid!

With everything that's going on in the news today, it's easy to forget that we're still in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

That's an extremely 2020 sentence, and sadly, it's the absolute truth.

Fortunately, Ariana Grande is here -- like a hot surgeon general with Mariah-caliber pipes -- to remind us that we have a duty to ourselves and those around us to play it safe.

And if you don't adhere to the social-distancing protocols?

Well, then you'd better be prepared for Ariana to roast you to a crisp for your selfishness!

The pop icon appeared on the Zach Sang's YouTube show this week, where she shared her thoughts on pandemic partiers in her usual blunt fashion.

Specifically, Ari went off on the influencers and their insistence on hitting Hollywood hotspots in order to maintain clout.

"Did we really all need to go to f--king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?" Grande said, referencing the western-themed West Hollywood hangout.

"We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?" she asked viewers.

"We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

This is not the first time that Ariana has expressed her views on people who refuse to take the virus seriously, and we're guessing it won't be the last.

It's not surprising, especially since Grande battled health issues late last year, which means she's at greater risk than most people her age.

Some social media stars who are guilty of patronizing the establishment during the coronavirus lockdown accepted their guilt in the wake of Ari's tongue-lashing.

"Yeah, I saw that. I don't really know what to think. I mean, she's right. She's right. But she's a queen. Love her!" TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio replied to a fan's comment about the interview, according to UK tabloid the Mirror.

As for her own habits, Ari has been staying home and working hard during the pandemic.

That may not sound like the most exciting lifestyle, but the singer has some exciting new things on the horizon.

For one, Ariana has been quarantining with new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, and insiders say the relationship is progressing rapidly.

Even more exciting, of course, is the relase of Grande's acclaimed new album Positions.

As its title indicates, the project features some of Ariana's most sexually explicit lyrics to date.

So perhaps it's her way of reminding us that there are ways to have fun that don't involve going to Saddle Ranch.