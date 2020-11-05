Amy Duggar to Dead Grandma: Please Help Donald Trump Win the Election!

Well, we probably don't need to tell you, but the polls have been closed for nearly 48 hours now, and we still don't know who will be sworn in as president on January 20.

But we do know who the members of the Duggar family voted for -- or at least most of them.

For starters, they obviously cast their ballots for Jedidiah Duggar, who was running for the Arkaksas State House of Representatives.

That little venture didn't work out for well for the 21-year-old.

Jed lost his race by a wide margin, and it seems his campaign was thought of as something of a joke by locals (and pretty much everyone else who knew anything about it).

Better luck next time, Jed!

Maybe some actual experience working in government or living in the district where you're running for office might help.

Anyway, as for the presidential race, it's a safe bet that all of the Duggars voted for Trump.

Hell, Justin Duggar mowed "TRUMP 2020" into the family's lawn, and Jana posted the video to her Instagram page.

It seems strange, given that they come from an entirely different world and espouse completely different views from the president, but by most accounts, the Duggars are vehemently pro-Trump.

We know what you're thinking -- what about the rebels of the family, like Jinger, Jill and -- the most rebellious of all -- cousin Amy?

Well, we regret to inform you that while they may break from Jim Bob's teachings in relatively minor ways like wearing pants and even drinking alcohol, the Duggar Rebels still share most of his beliefs.

They're still evangelicals, which means they're still anti-choice, which means the GOP could nominate Satan himself, and the Duggars would line up to vote for him.

So even though Amy Duggar didn't reveal who she voted for, it's safe to make certain assumptions based on her latest Instagram activity.

Amy took the opportunity to pay tribute to her grandmother, Mary Duggar, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

"It was our tradition to go vote together since I was 18 years old," Amy wrote.

"And now we have a new little tradition... little man did great and thankfully we went to a little Nazarene church that had zero lines!! Made you proud today Gma, miss you and love you," Amy added, alongside a pic of her, her son, and her mother at the polls.

Amy didn't reveal which candidate she voted for in the presidential race, but we do know that she was deeply emotionally invested in the results -- and not just because of her grandmother.

In an Instagram Live video that she recorded on her drive home from the polling place, Amy admitted that her “anxiety is through the roof.”

You're not the only one, Amy!

“It’s just a big year for election. A lot of things could change for small businesses, along with everything else," she told the camera.

This was taken by many as the first "dog-whistle" indication that Amy voted for Trump.

Not always, but often when voters indicate that businesses being over-taxed is one of their top concerns, it means they're voting Republican.

From there, Amy went on to say that she's so stressed by the election that she's planning to jump right into the holiday season when she gets home.

“So, when I get home, I am not going to watch any of the coverage. I’m just going to pretend it’s like not the election day.

“And I’m going to watch Christmas movies and just enjoy my night, without all of the nonsense.”

Some see that as another indication that Anna voted for Trump.

After all, no politician has been more critical of the Democrats' imaginary "war on Christmas" than Trump.

But that one's a bit of a stretch.

In all likelihood, she just wanted to turn on the Hallmark Channel so that she could unplug from the world of politics for a few hours.

But like the rest of us, Amy is out of luck in that regard.

Election Day is slowly turning into Election Week, and we're probably in for several months of bickering and lawsuits once a winner is announced.

Living, as she does, in the bubble of Northwest Arkansas, Amy is probably surprised that the race is this close.

In the end, of course, this incredibly close and contentious election could wind up having disastrous long-term consequences for America.

But hey, at least the Duggars have finally found something they can all agree on!