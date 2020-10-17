Zachery Ty Bryan, Former Home Improvement Star, Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan, an actor best known for playing one of Tim Allen's kids on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement, is in police custody for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to numerous sources and outlets.

A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department has told E! News that Bryan faces charges of "strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report."

This same department says it sound Bryan sitting outside his apartment when they arrived on the scene.

He was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

At the time the police arrived at Bryan's residence, after responding to reports of a physical dispute, the unnamed victim was at a neighboring apartment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a police spokesperson says.

"The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

While the actor has yet to speak out about his arrest or the incident, he did share an Instagram post the night police arrived at his residence.

"Good night," he simply wrote.

Nearly two weeks ago, Bryan took to social media to announce that he and his longtime wife, Carly Matros, were going their separate ways.

"Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the ex-sitcom star said on October 1.

Added Bryan in the post about his estranged wife:

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

"We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.

"Thank you."

He posed for his mug shot at Lane County Jail.

Zachery Ty Bryan starred on Home Improvement as Brad Taylor.

He also has appearances on Veronica Mars, Touched by an Angel and Cold Case.