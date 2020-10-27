Zach Roloff Stuns His Mom, Says He's Willing to Buy the Farm

We've sadly reached this point already, Little People, Big World fans.

After just a few weeks, the TLC reality show will air its 2020 finale on Tuesday night, concluding a run of new episodes that had to be cut short due to the coronavirus.

But there is some good news:

The series will go out with a bang!

Or, rather, with a bombshell.

In a sneak peek at the installment, first published by People Magazine, we see Zach Roloff taking a few moments to talk with his parents, Matt and Amy.

And then we see him say something that, to be honest, we never expected to hear.

"One thing Tori and me talked about, we've talked about maybe we can move in here," he says. "Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place."

Wow, right?

The future of Roloff Farms has been a source of tension and debate between Matt and Amy for well overr a year now.

It's been the main storyline driving Little People, Big World over the past two seasons.

Late last year, Amy sold a portion of the property to Matt and then took her time moving away, which has been cause for much fighting between she and her ex-husband this season.

Over the summer, meanwhile, Amy sold even more of the property to Matt.

She has basically been removed now from all aspects of the business operation, but it's important to remember:

These episodes were filmed many months ago, so all the footage we'll see on the finale took place back while Amy still had a pretty large stake in the farrm.

Away from his parents, Zach says in a confessional this evening, referencing his consideration of purchasing the farm:

"I'm a little nervous to tell my mom I want to buy the farm, because I'm not sure what her reaction will be."

As it turns out, that reaction is one of extreme surprise.

"I think I was shocked that I couldn't even respond," she says in her own confessional.

"It was definitely a surprise. I didn't know he was thinking about that. I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property."

It's true.

Just over a year ago, Jeremy did make it sound like buying the farm one day was a real possibility for him.

"We’ve always wanted property, but it obviously takes more than want to achieve something," he wrote back then. "It feels like time to make decisions and a game plan.

Why isn't the farrm therefore an option, a follower asked as a follow-up?

"It totally is an option!" the father of two replied.

Surprising, right? Considering how far removed from his parents Jeremy has seemed for awhile now?

As for Zach?

He says on this finale that he and Tori want their kids, 3-year-old son Jackson and 10-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, to "grow up on property.

"Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I," he declares.

And if that happens... perhaps we get a Zach and Tori-themed spinoff someday!