Zach Roloff Reveals: Do His Parents Get Along or What?!?

Zach Roloff has the answer to the question everyone keeps asking.

With new episodes of Little People, Big World shining a pretty glaring spotlight on problems between the reality star's parents, Matt and Amy, fans are dying to know if these two really get along.

Are the exes enemies in real life... or just in front of the camera?

“I think they’re getting along fine. They don’t see each other a lot. There’s no reason, really, for them to interact except for at family events.

"So they’re getting along,” the 30-year-old told Us Weekly during a video interview with wife Tori Roloff.

The father of two added that his mother has been assisting of late with the family’s annual pumpkin festival.

“She’s been participating in that. It’s all calm right now.”

Amy did, indeed, recently confirm her involvement in pumpkin season, despite having sold a chunk of her property to Matt.

Over the first two episodes of Little People, Big World's latest season, the former spouses have been fighting over Amy's role on the farm and whether or not she really was going to sell to Matt and stay away.

As a reminder, these episodes were filmed all the way back in 2019 and Amy has since settled into a new house about 15 minutes away from the one in which she lived for decades.

It hasn't been an easy transition, but she's made it successfully.

The mother of four split from Matt in 2015, although the two have continued to star opposite each other on this long-running reality show.

Tension first seemed to mount just over a year ago when Amy released a memoir and accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn Chandler.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard,” Amy said in this interview too promote her book, expounding on her allegation as follows:

“When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi friend, lets go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well."

Amy has never come out and claimed Matt cheated on her physically -- but she has definitely made this allegation in the emotional sense.

As you might expect, it's made things a bit awkward between Amy, her ex and his girlfriend.

Just this past week, on air, Chandler said it feels like Matt and Amy are still married, considering the ways they often interact.

Like we said: AWKWARD!

Zach, meanwhile, gets along well with Chandler and was also asked by Us Weekly if he thinks his dad might propose in the near future.

“I think my dad is enjoying where he’s at right now being a grandpa, so we’ll see," Zach simply replied.

As we just noted, Caryn -- who used to be Roloff Farm‘s manager -- threw shade at Matt’s ex-wife on Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World.

“Sometimes I feel like you’re still married to her,” she told Matt, adding in a confessional:

"It’s no surprise that Matt will end up managing whatever has to be done. I have no problem with that.

"I just, not to add another layer onto it.

"It’s already so much of the farm, and we go to Arizona, and it kind of takes away from our stuff, which is OK, but to keep adding to it, it just doesn’t seem fair to me."