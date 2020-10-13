Where is Amber Portwood Right Now?

You know how the old adage goes, right?

That no news is good news?

This may hold true in some cases, but in the case of Amber Portwood, Teen Mom OG fans across the globe are saying something very different:

Wait, what? There's been no news about her for multiple months? What is going on and is she okay?!?

Portwood, as you very likely know, was arrested in July of 2019 for domestic assault after she allegedly got into an ugly altercation with then-boyfriend and second baby daddy Andrew Glennon.

According to multuple reports, Portwood screamed and yelled at Glennon in front of the estranged couple's son, James, prior to throwing a shoe at Andrew and then trying to attack him after Glennon locked himself in the bathroom.

Amber supposedly pulled a machete out and tried to break down the door behind which Andrew and James were hiding.

Just crazy and harrowing and scary stuff all around.

Following this arrest, Portwood made headlines on a near-daily basis.

She and Glennon trashed each other often on social media, with the latter detailing what transpired between him and Amber last summer and also talking at length the fate of James, who was kept away from his mother for a lengthy period of time after she was taken into custody.

In April 2020, though, Portwood agreed to a plea deal.

The veteran reality star won't serve any time in jail as a result, and she was even featured prominently on the latest season of Teen Mom OG.

Viewers witnessed Amber receiving support from her co-stars as she headed to court for multiple hearings, as MTV milked the heck out of her scandal for all it was worth.

Not that we could really blame the network.

As soon as the season finale aired, however, something really strange happened:

Amber Portwood disappeared.

Not literally, although there was a period of time this summer when followers were legitimately concerned that Portwood had gone missing.

At one point, Portwood's Belgium boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, freaked her fans out when he wrote the following social media:

“Let’s stay positive because each day that passes is one less day before we find her. I love you.”

However, this turned out to be a case of Google translate saying "before we find her" when Garcia was really trying to say "until we see each other again."

Amber, however, has not shared a photo of herself on Instagram since July 28.

Go ahead and run a Google News search and see what comes up on her name.

Or don't. We can save you the time:

Nothing of relevance will come up; nothing about Amber from any time in the recent past.

Could this mean Portwood really is in some kind of trouble?

Sure, it could.

But it could also mean that Portwood was serious when she said she was quitting Instagram due to an onslaught from bullies.

Might Amber have made the right choice for once, taken a mental health break and is focusing these days on what's best for her and her two children?

"For my health and mental stability that I have worked so hard to successfully change, I will not be a part of this anymore," wrote Amber of Instagram in late July, adding at the time:

"The negativity from social media is not acceptable in my life for the time being."

Amen, right?

"Sending love to all the beautiful souls trying for a better life," she also wrote just about a year ago.

So... where is Amber Portwood right now?

We don't know for sure.

But we sincerely hope she's taking a long time to look in the mirror and to do whatever needs to be done in order to be a positive influence on her kids.