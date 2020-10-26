Wendy Williams Addresses Bizarre Behavior: I'm Not Perfect, Alright?!?

Wendy Williams isn't exactly known for her coherence.

Nor is she known for being a nice person, but that's another story for another time.

This time, in this case when it comes to the polarizing talk show host, the issue at hand is how Wendy's acted during the October 23 episode of her program -- and whether fans ought to be concerned as a result.

During this installment, Williams mispronounced Adele's name, and the word "jealous," and repeatedly paused throughout her time on air.

Furthermore, when she spoke about Rick Ross' new home, she kept stopping to giggle and collect her thoughts... and she had a hard time overall just getting through a segment about her shoes

Yes, her shoes.

As you can see above, plenty of viewers were quite worrried about Williams after watching the episode.

One individual on her official YouTube channel stated: "I'd rather they put on a rerun episode today instead of seeing Wendy like this."

Added another: "I honestly feel sorry for her."

It's important to remember that Williams has been open her battle with Graves Disease and the way it's affected her health... while also talking candidly about having relapsed last year and lived for awhile in a sober house.

She also may have attemped suicide in June.

With all this in mind, and clearly aware of what was being said about her on social media, Williams opened Monday's show by addressing her behavior late last week.

"I always say I love you for watching, because I really, really do.

"I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you," she began.

"I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it's still work and effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you, you know?"

She continued along these lines:

"I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect.

"But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. I love entertaining you, you know?

"And it's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

And, well, that was it.

All this said, the host took a sip of her tea and launched into the first topic: Adele's recent Saturday Niight Live hosting gig.

Sadly, a source just told OK! Magazine that the 56-year-old small screen personality has been in a “very dark place” since the new season of her show premiered last month.

Employees are scared to even go to work as a result.

Explained this insider:

“Behind-the-scenes at the show it’s not good. There is something very off with Wendy again.

"Her behavior is erratic and getting worse each day. The staff are at a total loss and frightened to go to work each day."

That sucks.

We're no fan of Wendy Williams... at all.

But we do recognize that she's been through a whole lot of late, such as her husband having a child out of wedlock with his mistress, and we sincerely do with her the best.

Let's hope Wendy gets the help she needs.