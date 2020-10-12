Vicki Gunvalson Threatens Shannon Beador: I Will Eff You Up, Girlfriend!

In case it somehow wasn't obvious before, let it now be known -- once and for all:

The Tre Amigas are no more.

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador once gave themselves this nickname as a way to symbolize just how close they were as friends and colleagues on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But now that Vicki and Tamra are out of the franchise?

With both announcing, in back-to-back social media posts, that they were leaving after Season 14?

And with Judge accusing Beador of turning her back on them once they were gone?

Now, folks, the gloves are way off.

"I just feel like I have a little bit more decorum than they do," Beador recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't wanna engage with them, except to say that the things that they've been saying, especially Tamra, it's a laundry list of things that aren't true...

"I really have no reason to be around them anymore.

"We live, like, 45 minutes away from each other, so it's not like we're in the same social circles or anything like that. I don't know when I would ever potentially run into them again."

In person? Maybe never.

But on the Internet? Gunvalson has now made sure Beador's mentions are filled with her latest comments.

“I find it very interesting that Shannon is doing press about the upcoming season -- which neither Tamra or I are in -- and deciding that we are necessary topics of conversation," Vicki just told Celeb Magazine.

"I suppose it shows how relevant we still are to the show, and how front and center we are in Shannon’s frantic mind, for her to need to continue to bring us up.

"While I could simply suggest she call Dr. Moon to calm her down or take another colonic, I’m going to address this since she decided to mention my name."

Gunvalson went on to say that Shannon should be "thanking me for even bringing this franchise about or she wouldn’t have a platform to be on.

"But instead she decides to do interviews where she denigrates and insults me still."

Vicki was from finished, too. She went ahead and made things rather personal, stating for the record:

Shannon is a selfish, narcissistic, ego-driven person who only cares about herself.

A ball of fire, Gunvalson added that Beador has to rely on her former husband for her wealth and status.

"Perhaps she should try running companies like I do and working to buy multiple homes and making a life for herself instead of depending on a man to do that for her," Vicki says.

"It’s downright pathetic and sets a horrid example for her daughters -- though I guess when your ex-husband forbids you from drinking around your daughters, this can’t be the first bad example you’ve set for them."

Whoa there, huh?!?

As for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15?

"This season is chalking up to be such a big joke and I am happy to say I’m no longer a part of this hot mess.

"You have Kelly Dodd mocking COVID and wearing hats that say ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ you have Boring Wind and her ‘modern marriage’ -- whatever that means.

"You have the miscasting decisions that were Emily (Simpson) and Gina (Kirschenheiter), and you have wackadoo Shannon who really needs to check her ego and remember where she came from, where she started, and who was there for her all along."

Vicki concluded this interview in epic fashion:

I have no intention of returning to the show but rest assured that if I ever did- Shannon and I will have words.

And that is not a threat, it’s a promise.

Shannon said it herself on one of the episodes- and I quote- ‘I look like a wackadoodle.’ Keep talking about Tamra and I in this way, Shannon, and you’re living up to this description to a tee.

I highly suggest you shut your mouth and keep our names out of it.