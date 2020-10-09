Tory Lanez Finally Charged in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

It was more than a month after her horrific shooting that Megan Thee Stallion identified Tory Lanez as the shooter.

This week, finally, he has been charged for her shooting.

Weeks ago, rapper Tory Lanez released an album in which he claimed that he was innocent in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Apparently, the Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles County feel differently.

Prosecutors have now charged Tory in that harrowing incident.

Tory has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in the vehicle.

Prosecutors also allege that Tory inflicted great bodily injury ... which does seem to match up with everything that we have heard.

After all, Megan had to have bullet fragments surgically removed.

If convicted on these charges, Tory could face up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Now, even if he is convicted, that is far from guaranteed, especially since he can likely afford decent legal representation.

The odds are probably pretty good that his team will reach a deal with the DDA assigned to prosecute the case, no matter how serious the crime. It happens every day.

But still, we would love to be surprised!

Domestic violence is a nightmare in any form. No one deserves to fear for their safety because they and their partner had an argument.

When an alleged argument within a couple ends in gunshots, community service and probation and maybe surrendering some firearms don't really sound adequate.

At first, while prosecutors were considering which charges to direct at Tory, it wasn't sure if they'd go the distance.

His initial arrest was for ... possession of a firearm. Like charging an accused backrobber with disorderly conduct, you know?

Now, however, the prosecution is clearly and explicitly identifying Tory as the shooter who left Megan Thee Stallion with a horrific foot injury.

The moment that news broke that Megan had been shot this summer, all eyes were on Tory Lanez.

The two had been rumored to be in a relationship.

However, it was weeks before Megan outed him as her shooter ... a move that she took only after Tory went above and beyond to push a PR campaign claiming that he was innocent.

Megan went from declining to name the man who shot at her, leaving bullet fragments embedded in her feet, to going on social media to call him out.

"Yes ... Tory shot me," she shared later in the summer. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s--t, stop lying!"

Wow. That's a hell of a callout.

Based upon what TMZ has learned, they predict that Tory is going to claim that the shooting was accidental.

We're not sure how that will fit with him the image that everyone has of him rolling down the window after an argument with Megan, pointing his gun near her feet, and firing.

Accidental shootings do happen, usually with unsecured or poorly "secured" weapons, like a handgun in a purse.

The shooting itself is largely not in doubt. Video evidence reportedly includes police in Hollywood Hills having Tory lie face-down on the pavement.

Megan was filmed gingerly walking on her tip-toes and leaving bloody footprints with each and every agonizing step.

The injuries to her feet were so bad that it apparently took multiple sessions to remove the bullet fragments and repair the damage.