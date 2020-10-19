Tori Spelling: I'm FINALLY Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

First fans wondered if Kris Jenner would join RHOBH, then rumor said that Caitlyn Jenner might receive a diamond.

Those were just rumors. It is now reported that Tori Spelling is joining the cast ... and she won't be alone!

Dorit Kemsley's husband already spilled the return of Dorit, of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais.

A report has since claimed that Kathy Hilton will appear on Season 11 in a "friend" role.

That much is no surprise. The same cannot be said of Tori Spelling's alleged casting. (After all, Bravo has not officially confirmed anything)

Celeb Magazine reports that an inside source has revealed that Tori will be getting a temporary diamond.

"Tori spelling is doing [RHOBH] with her mom, [Candy Spelling]," the insider dishes.

Perhaps unfairly, some of us cannot help but wonder if Candy was the make-or-break part of this.

“People who have followed Tori know her relationship with her mom has been contentious for many years," the source notes.

"Kathy Hilton – Kyle Richards‘ and [Kim Richards]‘ sister- is also expected to join," the insider adds.

"And," the insider reveals, "she has some issues with Candy as well."

It is unclear what issues may be at play between Kathy and Candy.

That said, Kathy it seems will be part of the season through Kyle.

“Tori is expected to join in a similar vein to Kathy," the source says, adding "specifically as a friend of the Housewives."

The insider reveals: "Tori is also expected to come on as Kyle’s friend."

Now, it is truly no surprise that Tori would agree to have a role on the show.

In fact, rumor has it that she has been making deliberate efforts towards becoming a Real Housewife.

Instead of shading Tori about her infamous desperation, we'll focus on the facts.

In 2018, Tori hired Teddi Mellencamp to be her "accountability coach."

Allegedly, this was part of a long-term scheme to acquire a "Friend" role through Teddi and to then become a full-time cast member.

That's a pretty smart plan.

There are just a couple of problems with it.

You may have already spotted at least one of them.

First and foremost, Teddi is no longer part of the series. Tori was trying to climb out of the water by grabbing a sinking boat.

Second of all, that whole "accountability coach" thing is the reason that many of Teddi's former fans now dislike or even despise her.

As you may recall, she was accused by former clients and by doctors of running a dangerous starvation diet scheme fueled by bullying and a cult-like atmosphere.

When your "business" is compared to NXIVM's DOS cult, you either have some unfairly bad PR or ... you have some extremely fairly bad PR.

So no, Teddi is not a ladder that anyone can climb to Housewife status. She's no longer on the show.

Presumably, she's busy dividing her time between caring for her baby and, one imagines, yelling at a woman for eating an unapproved apple and demanding more photos of the woman's body.

Tori has in the past denied pursuing the role, apologetically saying that she was "too nice" for the role.

Of course, every time that Tori denies casting rumors, she also happens to lay out what a huge fan of the show she is and her close friendships with multiple stars.

However, Erika Jayne has pushed for Tori's casting as recently as this past summer, declaring that Tori embodied many things about Beverly Hills. Well, she certainly helps people remember the area code.