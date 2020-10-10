Tori Roloff: Pray for Me! I'm Hitting the Gym!

Tori Roloff recently made a point to tell trolls that her kids are happy and healthy.

Now, along sort of similar lines, the mother of two says in a new interview that she's aiming to soon feel the same exact way.

Roloff tells Us Weekly that she has never been “one to go to the gym,” yet she recently changed her mind and her action as part of her postpartum weight loss journey.

“I’ve never ever done that in my life,” the Little People, Big World star told this tabloid earlier in the week, adding of her workout routine and plans:

“This is the first time I’ve found a place that I feel like holds me accountable, and it’s been good.

"I just feel stronger, and I feel more confident.”

Tori is mom to a three-year old named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah, who she welcomed just under a year ago.

Back in March, she got very candid with followers about the challenge and pressures of losing weight after having a baby.

"I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body," she also wrote as a caption to a photo of her and her two kids in December 2019, adding:

"It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard...

"There are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be.

"It’s just the waiting that’s hard."

Indeed, Tori had a C-section last November when she welcomed Lilah.

She's rarely one to post any scantily-clad snapshots on social media, but she went ahead and did so several months ago.

Now that she's back in the gym for the first time in 10 months, Tori is feeling better about herself than she has in a very long time.

“I’ve told her she walks around more confidently and speaks more confidently about herself. So it’s been good," husband Zach told Us Weekly in this same interview.

While often keeping it real on social media, the TLC personality hasn’t been afraid to clap back at criticism.

When an Instagram troll called her “fat” and “unhealthy” in November 2019, Tori could “not believe” what she was reading. She clapped right back.

“I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” she wrote on her Instagram Story back then.

“Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO.

"I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9/8c.

We adore Tori. She's the best.