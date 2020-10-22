Tori Roloff: I Need to Vent! This COVID Stuff Sucks!

Tori Roloff needs a minute, okay?

To be quiet, relax and take some time for herself?

Nope. The exact opposite, in fact.

The Little People, Big World star did something very unusual for her on Wednesday evening:

She used her very popular Instagram account to go on a mini rant.

"I KNOW I’m not the only one struggling. I KNOW I’m in a very privileged position. I KNOW I am being selfish. I KNOW people see and believe different that I do," she said to open a lengthy caption, which went alongside the photo above.

This photo, of course, features Tori and her daughter, Lilah, who turns a year old next month.

The bulk of Tori's proceeding complaint then centered around the little girl.

"I’ve been struggling to accept my world right now," the mother of two explaiined.

'I’ve been struggling coming to terms with how long this mess has gone on and how I still see no light at the end of the tunnel.

"I’ve been struggling with the guilt I feel for my kids-especially Lilah."

It's apparent to what Tori is referring here, right?

The COVID-19 pandemic and how it has essentially grinded life to a halt.

Roloff previously wrote about her wish for everything to return to normal, receiving some backlash for saying she'd give anything to take her kids to Disneyland.

This time around, though, it's nearly impossible to feel anything but sympathy for the reality star.

Or empathy, really, because we can all relate to what she's talking about in this message.

"We’ve had some pretty rough stuff hit our house the last two months and I struggle with having to attend doctors or medical appointments alone," Tori added.

"Without my teammate by my side.

"I struggle sharing my life when sometimes it doesn’t feel authentic because our world is so upside down and backwards right now."

As documented on a recent Little People, Big World episode, Roloff has been dealing with some medical issues in regard to Lilah, who was born with dwarfism.

Not typically one to write about herself in this kind of manner, Tori didn't apologize for her post or anything.

But she did emphasize that it was sort of a one-off, and also that she hopes sharing her story right now will help at least some followers out there.

And Roloff has plenty of Instagram followers to help.

Concluded the TLC personality:

Im sharing this only in hopes that someone reads it and doesn’t feel alone. We’re not alone. I get that.

I thank the Lord every single day that my family is here and healthy.

Maybe I’m sharing also to not feel alone. Some days can feel so clouded by what’s truth and whats fear. My truth is God and because God is with me I will not be afraid.

But I can still vent about it on Instagram right?