The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fans to Bravo: Fire Lisa Rinna! NOW!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to look very different next season.

We know this already.

However, if a number of franchise fans have their way, the show will look even more different in just a few months.

These fans want to see Lisa Rinna fired.

In the wake of Dorit Kemsley‘s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, confirming Lisa’s return on his Instagram page, fans are flooding to a petition that urges Bravo executives to give Rinna her walking papers.

Reads this change.org document:

“Lisa Rinna’s tweets and actions she has recorded and posted on social media [are] hateful and disrespectful to fans [and] viewers of the show. She prompts toxic responses from people and is alienating people from watching the show.

"Her presence is killing the show."

Rinna, of course, got into it with Denise Richards on this past season.

She called BS on her former co-star's claims that she was never close to Brandi Glanville, following accusations from Glanville that she and Richards slept together.

"You lie, lie, lie," Rinna boomed at Richards at one point during one of the show's most recent reunion specials.

More recently, Garcelle Beauvais questioned what the heck happened to Rinna, a former close pal.

Rinna's behavior, explained Beauvais in an interview this month, "really left a bad taste in my mouth, if I'm going to be honest. "She took it to a level that was not a good look."

The Change.org petition demanding Rinna’s firing is requesting 1,500 signatures ... and has already received over 1,200.

A multitude of viewers who signed the petition also shared comments on the home page of the document, explaining why they chose to do affix their name to it.

“I think if Lisa wasn’t so interested in stirring sh-t, she could be fun on the show. But the way our country is today, with all the bullying and name calling, I don’t care to watch it on a show I used to enjoy,” one person wrote.

Adds another critic:

“Lisa Rinna is ruining the show. She’s not entertaining. She’s a jealous mean girl that chases well-liked women off the show. She is the worst and I’m sick of her."

And another:

“Lisa Rinna has become so negative and mean. She’s such a downer and adds nothing to the show.'

Rinna joined the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2014 on season five and recently began filming season 11 ... despite these calls for her firing.

Earlier this year, Richards said she was not returning to the program.

And Teddi Mellencamp has also been fired by producers.

Like we said above, the show is going to look VERY different next year.